Santa Fe, to cut off the flight of the Golden Eagles

A key game for their aspirations to qualify for the home runs, Santa Fe has tonight against the league leader, Águilas Doradas, in Rionegro.

The ‘Cardinals’ arrive at matchday 16 in the eighth box and to defend their position they need to add so as not to give their immediate pursuers a chance, since the difference with the 14 is only three points.

At stake is a kind of revenge on the part of the Antioquia cast, who was left out of the South American Cup in the direct tie with the ‘Red Express’.

Until that match, those led by Harold Rivera had a poor campaign, but after the 2-1 victory at Alberto Grisales, they began their recovery stage and from the bottom of the table they jumped to the middle part and today they are looking for a place in the league.

Águilas Doradas is today the best team in the league, not only because it is the leader but also because of its style of play, which has allowed it to win eight of 15 games played, tie five and lose only two, with 22 goals scored and 22 against.

The cast guided by Lucas González always goes out to look for victory, without being exposed in defense and with good ball handling.

The Bogotá coach has left his mark on him and has taken advantage of the work Leonel Álvarez did last year.

Santa Fe has been improving in all aspects. After having a deficit between defense and attack, today he has 20 goals for and 16 against, he has collected 20 points and has a game pending.

However, you need to add and by threes if you want to rank. The middle of the table is very tight and there are teams that are speeding up the pace, as is the case of Nacional or Medellín, without neglecting Envigado, who always fights or Tolima who, with the change of coach, seeks to react.

The ‘Cardenales’ will maintain their base formation with goalkeeper Juan Espitia, who earned the trust of coach Harold Rivera, Fabián Viáfara, José Aja, David Ramírez, Fabio Delgado, Iván Rojas, Jonathan Barbosa, Cristian Marrugo, José Enamorado, Wilfrido de La Rosa and Hugo Rodallega.

Rodallega ultimately took the place from another scorer, Wilson Morelo, because he is a player who contributes more to the game circuit.

As for De La Rosa, he will have to improve a lot because in recent games he has been far from his usual level and Jersson González has been asking for clues in the headline.

For his part, González, who likes to stop the team with a 4-3-3, has Venezuelan goalkeeper José David Contreras, Yhorman Hurtado, Jean Pestaña, Jeison Quiñones, Diego Sánchez, Jean Pineda, Óscar Hernández, Jesús Rivas, Johan Caballero, Marco Pérez and John Salazar, for the base formation.

The programming scheduled for today as part of day 16 of the rental also includes the match between Once Caldas and Boyacá Chicó.

The Manizales team is having a very poor campaign and the coaching staff with which they sought salvation is not on the ball.

Since the arrival of Pedro Sarmiento and Hernán Darío Herrera, the team, rather than improve, worsened in all aspects and today is last with 11 points out of 44 possible, with only two wins, five draws and seven losses, as well as a poor balance. in offense of 10 scoring goals and worse in defense, 18 goals received.

But the main problem for the ‘Sabios’ is the relegation table, in which they can only beat Unión Magdalena and Atlético Huila.

His rival, on the other hand, is third with 25 points, plays good football and is close to qualifying for home runs, while moving away from the relegation zone.

Likewise, the other match scheduled for today involves Deportes Tolima, who dispensed with the coach who led them to three consecutive finals, Hernán Torres and commissioned Carlos Castro, and Jaguares, who plays well but does not perform well.

For the closing, Nacional will seek to take a step that allows it to enter the group of eight, against a needy Unión Magdalena who marches in box 18 and carries on his shoulders the weight of being the first candidate to return to B.