Santa Giustina, meeting to support blood donation

Santa Giustina, meeting to support blood donation

Donating blood, a concrete gesture of solidarity. This is the theme of the meeting scheduled for Friday at 20.30 in the pool meeting room, organized by the municipal sections of the Feltre Volunteer Blood Donors Association together with the ACLI club.

With the intervention of Ersilia Barbone, head of the transfusion department of the Ulss 1 Dolomiti, and Saverio Marchet, president of the Afdvs, the salient aspects of blood donation will be addressed: the needs, purpose, uses of blood components and blood products in treatment of some pathologies, for which they are life-saving drugs, derived from blood generously and freely donated by volunteers, as well as the role of volunteers and associations that promote blood donation.

The invitation to participate in the meeting is open to everyone: an opportunity to remember the importance of blood donation and an invitation to those who are healthy to approach the donation.

