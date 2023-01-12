misunderstandings between the deputy mayor and the junta. As a result, mayor Ivan Minella revokes the double appointment of Angela Bortolin, who therefore also concludes her office as councilor for education and social policies. Noisy split within the municipal administration of Santa Giustina, made known by a resolution.

Certainly the feeling of a lack of alignment between Bortolin herself and the mayor, as well as with the other councilors, had already emerged for some time.

Indeed, in mid-2021 the abstention made the news regarding the project to build the new kindergarten in Meano. It remains to be seen if the recent dispute between the school board of the Rodari middle school and the families has something to do with it, regarding the decision to end lessons at 1.50 pm starting next school year. A choice that had puzzled Minella himself, whose comment had come on behalf of the administration. Of which, however, given the timing, probably Bortolin was no longer a part of it. Meanwhile the minority attacks. “Worrying sign”.

TRUST RELATIONSHIP WEAKENED

The consequent turnover is already disclosed in the resolution. In practice, the councilor Michela Colotto also becomes deputy mayor, maintaining the delegations to culture and innovation and assuming that of education. She also enters the role of councilor Sabrina Ebone, in charge of the following matters: social policies, youth policies and relations with cultural associations.

But it is the tone and the reasons behind the revocation of Bortolin’s double appointment that cause a sensation. It is in fact underlined how some choices of the now former deputy mayor «in recent days have led to misunderstandings between the councilor himself and the majority of the remaining members of the junta. The foregoing determines a weakening of the relationship of trust between the mayor and the commissioner, undermines the collaborative relationships within the municipal council and eliminates the foundations for a future and fruitful collaboration regarding the programmatic guidelines.

WHAT PROSPECTS?

At the moment it does not appear that Bortolin has resigned from the city council. As a result, he could stay and bolster the ranks of the opposition. By the way, the speaker is the minority group leader, Moira Fiorot. “We are worried. The terms of the resolution are harsh and it appears clear that this is not a situation that has recently erupted. We wonder if it had not been possible to act in other ways, before reaching a revocation. With Bortolin the visions have often been opposite, but his administrative experience remains undeniable and it would be a serious loss if he decided to leave the board ».