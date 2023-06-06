Home » Santa Marta, a landscape factory
News

Santa Marta, a landscape factory

by admin

Again, the sunsets in Santa Marta They continue to captivate the eyes of locals and visitors. On this occasion, nature gave citizens a painting with orange tones, which contrasts with the immense Caribbean Sea that surrounds the Pearl of America.

In images captured from the Bay of Santa Marta, you can appreciate the wonderful panorama, in which orange and blue colors stood out. A painting that daily adorns the landscape of the capital of Magdalena.

Read also: This Sunday afternoon in Santa Marta says goodbye with a colorful landscape

After a cloudy afternoon and with calm in some parts of the city, the samariums receive the night with an approximate temperature of 29 degrees centigrade and a mostly cloudy sky.

See also  Al Bano, 'in July I sing in Los Angels for the Iranian people' - Puglia

You may also like

Türkiye. Erdogan appoints new cabinet. But don’t give...

Nuremberg | Contraband goods galore

Clsem will discuss this Tuesday the Law of...

Benedetti, the political chameleon who triggered a crisis...

The 2023 “Sixth Five-Year Environment Day” Liaoning home...

Liveblog: ++ Nationwide air alert – explosions in...

Governor of Barinas assures that he does not...

a gallon of regular gasoline will cost $10,685...

GDL demands more money and less working time

Action will be taken against those who give...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy