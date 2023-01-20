According to the National Administrative Department of Statistics, Dane, for the quarter September – November 2022 the unemployment rate in the District of Santa Marta was located at 10.5% (0.4 pp) for above the average of the 23 capital cities and its metropolitan areas, which was 10.1%.

Santa Marta is positioned as the second capital of the Caribbean Region with the lowest unemployment rate, only above the capital of the department of Bolívar, which was 10,4 %. However, it is worth mentioning that, in terms of unemployment, the seven capitals of the Region are above the average of the 23 capital cities measured by the Dane.

It is worth mentioning that the results resulting from the efforts that have been added in terms of economic recovery, where when comparing the unemployment rate in reference with the same period of the year 2021 when was 13.4%, it has decreased by 2.9 percentage pointswhich has revealed favorable results despite the slowdown effects left by the health emergency caused by Covid-19.

Labor informality in Santa Marta

In the quarter September – November 2022, the proportion of people employed informally was 66.5% above the average of the 23 main cities measured by the Dane, which was 45.3%, maintaining a difference of 21.2 percentage points.

The foregoing reveals one of the main challenges facing the city in terms of the labor market where of for every 100 people who work, approximately 67 do so informally. Additionally, the District ranks as the fourth capital of the Caribbean Region with the highest proportion of labor informalitysurpassing capitals such as Cúcuta AM (65.5) and Montería (62.8), thus revealing the great problem that persists in the Colombian Caribbean in terms of working market.

Labor market indicators and their variations in the District of Santa Marta continue to favor it in terms of unemployment.

Labor informality is one of the challenges in economic matters that the District has, given that this modality implies that many of the people who are dedicated to this activity has a cancellation or none in terms of social securityOn the other hand, some of these activities do not make the contributions that, in tax matterwhich constitutes unfair competition with the sector formal.

Finally, it is recommended to establish a logical path towards formalization through the promotion of labor development and strengthening programs, while allowing the impulse and dynamization of a framework of incentives towards formalization, manage a gradualness in the processes of inspection and controlin addition to promoting tax frameworks that promote business growth.