Santa Marta, axis of economic stability in the Colombian Caribbean

Santa Marta stands as a beacon of economic stability in the Caribbean region and ranks third nationally with the lowest variation in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), according to a recent report published by the National Administrative Department of Statistics (Dane).

During the closing of the month of September, Santa Marta exhibited an outstanding performance with a variation and monthly contribution of the CPI of only 0.40%. An achievement that stands out in a national context where inflation has been a matter of concern, particularly in sectors such as transportation (0.87%), various goods and services (0.83%), restaurants and hotels (0.75% ), and alcoholic beverages and tobacco (0.72%).

Contrasting with this trend, Santa Marta has maintained effective control of inflation in key divisions, such as furniture, household goods, food and non-alcoholic beverages, clothing and footwearall of them below the national average.

The report reveals that, for the month of September, Santa Marta ranked third in the ranking of cities by geographical domains in 2023, with a variation of 10.03%. In this context, Sincelejo topped the list with a 12.36% variation.

Santa Marta emerges as an exemplary model in the fight against inflation and the construction of a stable economy.

You may be interested in: Ordinary session of the Municipal Council of Santa Marta: Deliberations and key voting

Iván Calderón, Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness of Santa Marta, attributed this success to the decrease in food prices and the notable offering of the city’s Public Market, which has exerted a positive influence on price regulation in other economic sectors. .

This economic achievement sustained over time has also been associated with the investment policies implemented by the Governments of Change. Started in 2012 under the direction of Carlos Caicedo, current governor of Magdalena, and continued by Mayor Virna Johnson in 2016, These policies have been fundamental to maintain inflation indicators in Santa Marta with a downward trend, in contrast to the reality of other regions of the country..

You may be interested in: Ziruma wakes up with roads full of debris

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

