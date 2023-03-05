The naturally magical city continues to strengthen its connections with the world through its paradisiacal beaches, receiving for the first time the Norwegian Jewel cruise ship, which makes its tour of the Caribbean.

The ship called at Puerto Samario at 7 in the morning with more than 2,400 passengers and a thousand crew members, making it one of the largest in number of cruise passengers to arrive in Santa Marta so far in 2023.

Coming from Oranjestad, Aruba, the cruise with passengers of different nationalities such as Americans, Brazilians, Panamanians, Mexicans, Chileans, Canadians and Europeans, advances on its tour of the Caribbean. The Norwegian Jewel left Santa Marta bound for Cartagena.

The arrival of new cruise ships to Santa Marta is the result of the coordinated work of the District Mayor’s Office, unions and actors in the tourism chain.

Among the destinations visited by cruise passengers are tours of the Historic Center, Quebrada Valencia, Tayronaka and hotel stays, with an economic benefit of more than 80 dollars per passenger, who enjoyed a unique experience during their stay in the capital of Magdalena .

Taking into account that this is the first time that this cruise ship has arrived at Puerto Samario, the district authorities and unions handed over the crew on behalf of Captain Stefan Nordberg, from Finland; a welcome plaque and extended the invitation to continue stopping at the naturally magical city.

The arrival of new cruise ships to Santa Marta is the result of the joint work of the District Mayor’s Office, unions, actors in the tourism chain, the Tourism Police and the Port Society that work hand in hand with maritime agencies to position the city as a safe and attractive port for cruise ships.