With the participation of more than 300 people the day “A day for our beaches”, interinstitutional campaign for the cleaning and care of the beaches of the capital of Magdalena and that serve as preparatory actions for the Easter season in which this city is one of the most visited.

Tourist providers, authorities, unions and citizens in general met in The Rodadero to participate in this day in which among all they collected more than 390 kilos of waste and organic material.

About, Marcelino K’david, director of Indetur indicated that: “this type of action shows that we are aware of the importance of having tourist environments in optimal conditions for the enjoyment of visitors, as well as demonstrating the commitment to be a quality and environmentally sustainable destination.”

For their part, the citizens who joined the conference highlighted this type of action. “I think it is important to continue with these cleanups and above all to make tourists aware of what we must do to avoid contaminating the beach,” he said. Ana Maria Lopeztourist who participated in the activity.

During the day, the participants not only devoted their efforts to the collection of waste, but were also subject to awareness-raising actions on responsibility and commitment to the sustainable management of waste. Solid wastethus protecting natural and cultural resources, promoting responsible practices related to consumption, proper disposal of solid waste and the circular economy.

The beaches have been oxygenated so that tourists can enjoy them during the Greater Week.

The call of the authorities to the visitors is to eliminate the use of plastics on the coastsas well as collect the waste generated, in order to prevent it from ending up in the sea, affecting the marine ecosystem and species.

It should be noted that currently in Santa Marta, from the Governments of Change, a deplasticization strategy has been promoted in commercial areas, public spaces and coastlines with which the city is transformed to be environmentally sustainable and speak in an environmental key for its 500 years of foundation.

Participating entities include: District Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, Indetur, Dadsa, High Mountain Battalion, Marine World, Metropolitan Police, Tourism Police, Guardians of Tourism, Coastguard, Dimar, Essmar, ProRodaderoZero Waste, Aquarius, Pizza Loca, Atesa, Acodres and district offices such as Secretaries of Economic Development, Government and UDEP.