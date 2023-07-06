Santa Marta began July with 79% hotel occupancy

Cotelco Magdalena reiterate the call to the mayors of Puebloviejo, Sitionuevo and Ciénaga to continue supporting the authorities in this permanent control of the Troncal del Caribe.

The festive bridge of the “Day of Saint Peter and Saint Paul” ended, which start on Friday, June 30 and ended on Monday, July 3 with an occupation 79% hotel, considering that it is the one with the highest influx of visitors and thus officially starting one of the busiest months of the year, receiving national and international tourists at the destination who come to enjoy leisure, sun and beach and nature tourism.

According to data provided by hoteliers affiliated with Cotelco Magdalena the occupation by sectors was the following: the South Tourist Corridor with 83.67%, Rodadero 83.6%, Nature Corridor 64%, Taganga 63.54% and Historic Center with 60.98%.

Likewise, the city has received tourists from all parts of Colombia, who choose Santa Marta as their favorite to get out of the routine and enjoy with family and friendswhich have come from the most important tourism issuing cities nationwide such as Bogotá, Medellín, Manizales, Pereira, Armenia, Cali, Santander, Tunja and Barranquillahowever, of the entire department of the Atlántico, Magdalena and Cesar also receive visitors by land.

It should be noted that, according to information provided by Aeropuertos de Oriente, administrators of the Simón Bolívar Airport in Santa Marta, 91 domestic flights and 3 international, in this festive bridge.

Regarding the situation that had been occurring on the road that communicates the city of Barranquilla with Santa Marta, was controlled thanks to the permanent presence of the Police and the Army on these highways, guaranteeing tourists safety so that they could reach Santa Marta to enjoy your vacation with peace of mind.

Cotelco Magdalena reiterates the call to the mayors of Pueblo Viejo, Sitionuevo and Cienaga so that they continue to support the authorities in this permanent control on these roads that are so important for the country and all sectors.

Omar García, Executive President of Cotelco Magdalena says that fortunately the mobility between the city ​​of Barranquilla and Santa Marta improved, thanks to the contingency plan and the support of the authorities, which were pending and prevented disturb public order again in this area, this helped us to have a good occupation in the destination, we will continue working hand in hand with the authorities since challenges are coming in the month of July important for the tourism sector.

