Santa Marta bets on the meeting and romance tourism industry

Santa Marta is positioned as a top-level tourist destination at FIEXPO 2023 with a business expectation of more than 1.5 million dollars.

The Hotel and Tourism Association of Colombia (Cotelco) revealed that, with the departure of Viva and Ultra, there was a 9% drop in the national flow of air passengers, this crisis is accompanied by a 200% increase in air tickets, situation that has caused serious blows to the hotel sector and that of travel agencies, due to inﬂation and VAT of 19% for the tourism industry.

Faced with this difficult situation and with the aim of strengthening the region’s presence on the international map of events and meetings, the Santa Marta Convention Bureau together with ten of the best hotels, restaurants and travel agencies in the city were present for the fifth time. consecutive year at FIEXPO, one of the most important specialized fairs for the meetings industry in the continent, where Colombia reported a business expectation of more than 100 million dollars, and in turn Santa Marta reported a business expectation of more than 1 .5 million dollars with international wedding and event planners.

In the company of the Colombian ambassador in Panama, Mauricio Baquero, the MICE tourism manager of Procolombia, María Eugenia Oriani and the director of ICCA International Association of Congresses and Conventions, Andrés Escandón, the work being carried out by the Convention Bureau of Santa Marta at the head of its director, Luis Alejandro Dávila, in order to position and empower Santa Marta in the romance tourism industry.

“I want to publicly congratulate Luis Alejandro for the important progress they have made in their region, progress that has even led us to carry out a slightly more advanced strategy such as specialized weddings for specific segments: Jewish weddings, LGTBIQ egalitarian weddings, Hebrew weddings, orthodox weddings among others. Panama represents a very important market for Santa Marta and these promotional actions are of great help to publicize the entire tourist infrastructure of the destination,” said Oriani.

“We are closing one of the most successful semesters in the history of Santa Marta in terms of international promotion of destination, highlighted the participation of the best hotels, restaurants and travel agencies, as well as the chamber of commerce in these tours in which we have already visited and trained more than 300 wholesale agencies from (Ecuador, Peru and Panama) countries that are strategic markets for our destination,” said Luis Alejandro Dávila, director of the Covention Bureau Santa Marta.

In turn, Sílvia Elena Medina, president of the Santa Marta Chamber of Commerce for Magdalena, highlighted the great articulation work that has been carried out in the territory where the chamber plays a fundamental role with its various tourism programs such as the Macondo Natural Tourism Cluster, the tourist application La Perla App and the international cooperation programs for tourism with the governments of the USA and Switzerland.

The tourism industry will continue working to promote tourism in Santa Marta and throughout the country despite the current challenges facing the sector, with actions of this type that seek to reactivate the economy and consolidate the city and Colombia as a top tourist destination. first level.

