Santa Marta closed 2022 with the lowest unemployment rate on the Caribbean coast

The most recent report on the labor market revealed by DANE indicates that Santa Marta was the city on the Caribbean coast with the lowest unemployment rate, ranking below the average of the 23 cities and metropolitan areas of the country, according to the measurement corresponding to the October quarter. -December 2022.

In that period, the unemployment rate in the District was 10.1%, which represented a decrease of 4.5 percentage points compared to the same period in 2021, which was 14.6%. The global participation rate (TGP) stood at 61.8%, which meant an increase of 2.9 percentage points compared to the moving quarter October-December 2021, which was 58.8%.

Finally, the occupancy rate (OT) in Santa Marta was 55.5%, the highest in recent years, registering 210,000 employed people, which represents an increase of 5.3 percentage points with respect to the same period of 2021 which was 50.2%.

Accumulated 2022

By the year 2022, with a record of 11.6%, Santa Marta ranked second as the city with the lowest unemployment rate on the Caribbean coast after Cartagena, ranking below the average of the 7 capital cities of the region, which was 13.30%.

