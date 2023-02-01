In that period, the unemployment rate in the District was 10.1%, which represented a decrease of 4.5 percentage points compared to the same period in 2021, which was 14.6%. The global participation rate (TGP) stood at 61.8%, which meant an increase of 2.9 percentage points compared to the moving quarter October-December 2021, which was 58.8%.
Finally, the occupancy rate (OT) in Santa Marta was 55.5%, the highest in recent years, registering 210,000 employed people, which represents an increase of 5.3 percentage points with respect to the same period of 2021 which was 50.2%.
Accumulated 2022
By the year 2022, with a record of 11.6%, Santa Marta ranked second as the city with the lowest unemployment rate on the Caribbean coast after Cartagena, ranking below the average of the 7 capital cities of the region, which was 13.30%.
