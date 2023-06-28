Home » Santa Marta commemorated the month of LgbtiLq+ pride
Santa Marta commemorated the month of LgbtiLq+ pride

Santa Marta commemorated the month of LgbtiLq+ pride

Santa Marta celebrated LGBTIQ+ pride month in a colorful and festive way. These inclusive activities were to commemorate diversity and promote equal rights for the LGBTIQ+ community.

The LGBTIQ+ pride month festivities in Santa Marta It was commemorated this Wednesday with a march that toured the main streets of the city. Thousands of people, including members of the LGBTIQ+ community and their allies, came together in an atmosphere of joy and claim, waving rainbow flags and banners with messages of love and acceptance.

During the march, The Lgbtiq+ community mobilized along Avenida del Libertador performing songs and dances alluding to freedom of expression and gender. In addition, it had the participation of the authorities, who ensured that the march developed in healthy peace.

With these activities, Santa Marta proves to be a city with a wide cultural and diverse varietypositioning itself as a city that values ​​and respects the plurality of identities and sexual orientations. The commemoration of the LGBTIQ+ pride month became a symbol of the fight for equal rights and the celebration of diversity in Santa Marta.

