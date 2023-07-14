Santa Marta continues among those with the lowest variation of the CPI

The cost of electricity is the factor that most influences the behavior of inflation in the District, according to DANE.

Santa Marta is maintained between the cities of the country with lower variation of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), according to the monthly result of inflation in Colombia revealed by the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE).

According to said record, the city closed the month of June with a behavior of the variation and monthly contribution by divisions of goods and services of 0.32%, becoming the second city of the Caribbean Coastand with a lower rate of inflation.

The District was able register better results, except for the annual variation of the cost of electricity in Santa Marta, which is 20.61%, the second highest in the country, which has a negative impact on its CPI.

Given this phenomenon, it is necessary to remember that Mayor Virna Johnsonin different scenarios, has been insisting on the need to take actions to curb the growth of costs energy sources and improve the quality of service.

“Electrical energy in the city has risen by more than 20%, which has not allowed inflation to go down even further. This indicator of the cost of energy continues to have a negative impact on households, industry and the entire productive system of Magdalen”, explained Iván Calderón, Secretary of Economic Development.

On the other hand, in the annualized year, Santa Marta obtained 12.11% of the CPI variation, being the tenth city with the lowest inflation rate in Colombia.

The investment policies implemented by the Governments of Changewhich began in 2012 with Carlos Caicedo, current governor of Magdalenathey remained in the 2016 with Rafael Martinez and continue with the Alcaldesa Virna Johnsonhave allowed inflation indicators to maintain a downward trend unlike the rest of the country.

