Santa Marta is the city with the lowest unemployment rate in all of Colombia with 9.3%, whilereport published by the National Administrative Department of Statistics, DANE.

Dane’s figures thus support the management carried out by the mayoress Virna Johnson to strengthen the economic sector in the city, through programs to strengthen the entrepreneur, productive alliances that promote the production and marketing of agricultural productsfairs for the formalization or implementation of public policy for decent work.

Dane explains that in the mobile quarter between November 2022-January 2023, Santa Marta presented a decrease in unemployment of 5.1 percentage pointscompared to the same period of the 2021-2022 season, while the employment rate in the labor market was 55.3%, a historical figure that indicates that 211 thousand people have a job.

Also read: Unemployment in Colombia stood at 13.7% in January



“Santa Marta is the city with the lowest unemployment in the country! We decreased unemployment by 35.4% compared to the same period last year. With a historical figure of 211 thousand employed people. This good news encourages us to continue working”, said the mayoress Verna Johnson.

The city with the highest unemployment rate in the Caribbean Colombian was Riohacha with 17.9%; they follow him Valledupar with 15.8%, Montería with 13.2%; Sincelejo with 12.7%, Barranquilla with 12.1% and Cartagena with 10.5%.

You may be interested: Santa Marta successfully completed its participation in the Anato 2023 fair

