Economic losses due to cancellation of reservations that have already been paid, likewise it is highlighted that 1,500 passengers were going to land days ago in Santa Marta.

The Santa Marta tourist union was highly concerned about the suspension of flights by Viva Air, which has generated millions in losses for the sector, which hopes that this situation will be promptly resolved by the national government.

The hoteliers of the city who have guests from other cities and who left for their destinations on the Viva Air flights that were cancelled, ask the airline for its support and solidarity with the passengers to solve this situation that also directly affects the tourism sector, mentioning that economic losses are generated from reservations that have already been paid.

On the one hand, the guests who checked out on Tuesday headed for the airport to find solutions, but on the other hand, those who had flights scheduled for yesterday and the rest of the week are at the hotels, at Waiting for a prompt response and solution from the airline, in addition to this, the Civil Aeronautics summoned different airlines which expressed their solidarity and offered to relocate the passengers in order to mitigate the chaos that has been generated by the suspension of this service.

It is worth mentioning that, in the city, 8 flights are affected by the suspension of operations of this airline, 3 flights to Bogotá, 3 to Medellín, 1 to Cali and another to Pereira; That is why the Cotelco Magdalena Tourist and Hotel Association and all its affiliates call for calm for all tourists who planned to arrive or leave the city and also to the competent authorities so that they can generate a prompt solution to this inconvenience that affects the tourism sector in general so that good connectivity with the destination continues to be created and to continue generating trust from the union.

Omar García, Executive President of Cotelco Magdalena expressed that, from the union they are concerned about what is causing the current problem of the airline Viva Air in the loss of its employees, the decrease in tourists who have already bought tickets and who can cancel their trips, also the issue of connectivity with the destination Santa Marta.

“We have to build trust and solidarity with the airline Viva Air because we understand the situation that is occurring, taking into account that the Tourism and Aeronautical sector were the first to close in a pandemic and the last to open and this gap is not easy to recover overnight, since it will take many years, therefore, we cannot forget that the pandemic affected us directly, we are also confident that the national government with its different entities, such as the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aeronautics, will soon seek a solution, since we must think about the service and the issue of connectivity with the destination, highlighting that the Simón Bolívar Airport is generating a lot of traffic.

The Hotel and Tourism Guild will accompany the Airline and the authorities to seek solutions and also appreciates what Aeropuerto de Oriente, Simón Bolívar Airport Administrator, is doing, in addition, to Colonel Adriana Paz, commander of the Santa Marta Metropolitan Police, for her accompaniment from the moment of the situation.