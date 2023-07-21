Santa Marta, in the top 5 most sustainable destinations in the world according to Booking

For the first time, a Colombian destination has been included in the top 5 of the most sustainable destinations in the world according to Booking. Santa Marta, the twice holy city, is the fourth most recommended destination for sustainable stays, surpassing destinations in Taiwan and South Africa.

Booking.com conducted its annual sustainable travel study for the eighth consecutive year and for the first time he mentioned a Colombian city. To choose the 10 most sustainable destinations, the platform was based on the number of properties certified with sustainability seals. In Colombia, there are more than 8,000 properties with this seal and Santa Marta has the highest percentage of certifications in proportion to the number of registered lodgingss.

Also read: Dimar reports a growth of 13.34% of tourists mobilized in Santa Marta.

The platform grants this seal to accommodations that comply with five pillars: waste, energy and greenhouse gases, water, destination and community and nature. In addition to accommodations, operators are also offering sustainable experiences in places like the Tayrona National Park, the Minca district, and the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

Booking.com has implemented the Sustainability Seal to promote more sustainable travel. Interested accommodations must fill out a questionnaire detailing their practices aligned to the five pillars. Then, the platform carries out a tracking using the opinion of the travelers to determine if these practices are being followed and works in an external audit system to request evidence from the accommodations.

Also read: Protests on Bulevar de las Rosas due to lack of electricity.

Santa Marta is an ideal destination for those interested in traveling sustainably and getting to know the natural and cultural beauty of Colombia.

List of the 10 most sustainable destinations in the world:

Merano, Italy Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil Tainan, Taiwan Santa Marta, Colombia Stellenbosch, South Africa Charlotte, United States Hanmer Springs, New Zealand Munich, Germany Nusa Penida, Indonesia Salzburg, Austria

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

