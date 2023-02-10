Santa Marta, capital of Magdalena, is the number one growing Colombian city in sales of real estate projects. In 2022, these have increased by 29%. The growth of sales in Magdalena, which is 28.6%, contrasts with that of Bolívar and Atlántico, which reached 13.7% and 8.2%, respectively.

The dynamism of the sector is due to the appetite that exists around tourist investment housing and the natural environment that this area of ​​the Caribbean offers.

In fact, 46% of the real estate offer in Santa Marta is offered under this scheme: investors can buy a property and make it available to travelers.

In this sense Javier Quintero regional manager of Camacol Magdalena affirms: “the balance in 2022 was very positive with constant double-digit growth. We closed 2022 with 14%, which means that the city has had the highest increase at the national level”.

“Santa Marta is attractive for investment associated with its competitive square meter, high level of valuation, in addition to other environmental factors such as its microclimate and proximity to nature with three natural parks,” says the official.

tourist housing

On the other hand, the tourist housing market, in a countercyclical way, is the safest option sought after by investors today due to the scarce supply of financial products and the solidity of real estate, which offers a real and tangible guarantee. about investment.

In this regard, Javier Quintero says. “Santa Marta has been a pioneer in tourism-focused projects, which are conceived, even since their licensing. This allows the person who invests not only to consolidate his assets, but, at the same time, to generate income through the rental of his property for short stays.

For this reason, 3G Constructores is betting on Santa Marta with the launch of the Ambar Bio apart-suites project, which joins the family of successful projects developed with the Ambar® brand, such as Ambar Oceanic, Ambar Infinity and Ambar Roca.

It will be located in El Rodadero Sur, 200 meters from Gaira beach, in a 1,900-square-meter lot with three fronts, excellent road connection along Tamacá avenue and convenient pedestrian access to the beach via a dual carriageway with platforms and shops in a safe and consolidated urban environment. $100,000 million will be invested in the project and 1,200 jobs will be generated, of which 520 are direct.

“At 3G Constructores we are convinced of the tourist potential of Santa Marta. With the creation of initiatives under the Ambar brand, we are committed to developing quality projects that impact the city in order to contribute from the private sector to its consolidation”, explains Elías Galeano George, general manager of the construction company.

tourism is renewed

The real estate offer is being renewed to meet the demand of travelers who prefer to stay in apartments or rooms rented through digital platforms such as Airbnb. In fact, it leads the tourist housing market in El Rodadero, in Santa Marta, with 93%.

Approximately 60% of the offer on this platform corresponds to properties with two or more rooms. “We have identified great potential for studio and one-bedroom units, as well as customer interest in hotel-type social areas,” explains Galeano George.

The location of Ambar Bio will guarantee guests a strategic location with all the comforts, since it will be located in a high-end area that is complemented by tourist attractions in the region such as Tayrona Park and the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

Investors, for their part, will be able to choose between two types of apart-suites with luxury finishes and buy them off-plan. Those with a single space represent 80% of the building, have 32 to 36 square meters and a price of $298 million and up.

The one-bedroom plus study apartments have areas of 58 to 69 square meters and will go on the market with a price of $545 million and up. Delivery is planned for late 2026, so the down payment can be comfortably paid in 40 months with a minimum value of approximately $2.7 million.

“The building was conceived and designed to respond to the requirements and functionality of the tourist operation and to comply with all the technical and legal regulations for that purpose. For example, the category was increased from R2 to R3, which is required by the NSR10 Earthquake Resistant Standard. We took every detail into account”, affirms the general manager of 3G Constructores.

Commitment to sustainability

Ambar Bio has a strong component of sustainability and its design responds to a concept of urban acupuncture, which aims to positively impact and regenerate the immediate environment through quality architecture.

This project will be built with a sustainability certification seal, and will be the first on the Colombian Atlantic Coast that will have a vertical axis wind turbine that will take advantage of the samaria breeze to produce clean energy together with a group of solar panels to power the lighting in common areas.

Water is another fundamental element of this strategy. In addition to the reuse of water from the air conditioning drains for garden irrigation, it is planned to innovate in the reuse of the gray water produced in sinks and showers, which will be recirculated to be reused in the toilets.

In this sense, Javier Quintero affirms that the city has opted for sustainable construction, being the first city in Latin America that incorporates incentives for sustainable construction into its territorial planning plan. Added to this is the environmental commitment of the private company in the sector, which has been very important for this type of development in the city, contributing to sustainability by reducing issues such as the carbon footprint”.

“The private initiative such as the one proposed by 3G Constructores in relation to the first wind turbine for this type of project constitutes a milestone for the sector, not only because of the contributions to the environment, but also because they generate a dynamic in the sector, returning a common denominator for this type of technology”. Quintero concludes.

Five-star amenities

As is characteristic of Ambar projects, the social areas are an essential part and constitute an important added value. In this new Ambar, more than 1,500 square meters of sophisticated amenities areas will be delivered furnished. These will be located on the last two floors of the building and will have a privileged view of the sea and the sunsets.

The building will provide a luxury hotel experience to guests or residents, offering swimming pools for adults and children, jacuzzis, BBQ lounge, restaurant lounge – sports bar, coworking spaces with meeting rooms, games room for adults, entertainment area child’s play, spa with relaxation area, Jacuzzi, massage room and Turkish bath, gym and yoga-aerobics room.

3G Builders

3G Constructores specializes in the construction of residential projects that have helped position cities like Santa Marta as a quality destination. It has an integrated ISO-certified quality management system and, thanks to the implementation of BIM (Building Information Modelling), the design and construction process of its projects is more efficient.

It is a member of Camacol and the Colombian Council for Sustainable Construction and obtained the EDGE certification for Ambar Infinity, the first sustainability certification received by a residential building in Santa Marta.

With the launch of projects such as Ambar Bio, Santa Marta is positioned as a destination with high growth potential that each time offers a better offer to national and international visitors interested in sustainable tourism.

