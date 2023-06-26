Santa Marta Ombudsman requested action against the concessionaire Aeropuertos de Oriente

The purpose of the request is to address the alleged breach of maintenance obligations by the concessionaire Aeropuertos de Oriente, due to recurring failures in the air conditioning systems of the Simón Bolívar Airport in Santa Marta.

Given the continuous complaints of users for deficiencies in the airport infrastructuremore exactly in malfunction of air conditionerswhich have affected the comfort and experience of passengers transiting through this important transportation hub in the region; The Santa Marta District Ombudsman, in an effort to guarantee the quality and efficiency of public services in the City, has submitted a formal request for intervention before the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI) and the Infrastructure Delegate Comptroller.

The purpose of the request is to address the alleged breach of maintenance obligations by the concessionaire Aeropuertos de Oriente, specifically in relation to the coverage and recurring failures in the air conditioning systems of the Simón Bolívar Airport in Santa Marta.

By virtue of this request, the District Ombudsman expects that both the ANI and the Infrastructure Delegate Comptroller will carry out an exhaustive evaluation of the actions taken by the concessionaire Aeropuertos de Oriente to comply with its maintenance responsibilities.

In addition, these entities are urged to implement the necessary measures to guarantee that the pertinent repairs and improvements are made in the shortest possible time, in order to provide users of the Simón Bolívar Airport with quality service and a comfortable environment during their stay. .

