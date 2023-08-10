Santa Marta reached a 75% hotel occupancy during the festive bridge

In line with the promotion and tourism development of Santa Marta, Cotelco Magdalena announces a Business Roundtable today, Thursday, August 10, at the Tequendama Hotel and Convention Center in the city of Bogotá.

The city of Santa Marta, known for its natural beauty and tourist attractionslived a vibrant weekend during the festive bridge of the Battle of Boyacá, from August 04 to 07. hotel occupancy on this date it reached 75%, demonstrating the great interest that this destination arouses among local and foreign tourists.

The detailed results by sectors show a encouraging outlook for the tourism industry. The Southern Tourist Corridor led with 87% occupancyfollowed by El Rodadero with 74%. The Historic Center and Taganga reported 48% occupancy, Meanwhile he Nature Sector registered 37% occupancy hotel. These data, provided by the hotels affiliated with Cotelco Magdalena Chapter through the Hotel Information System (SIH), reveal the diversity of options that Santa Marta offers to visitors.

During this festive bridge, tourists were delighted with various experiences, from sun and beach tourism to nature tourism. Local restaurants were visited by those wishing to sample the region’s unique gastronomy, while tours of the city and the Tayrona National Natural Park drew a steady stream of visitors.

It may interest you: Child is saved from being hit by a motorcycle in the Santa Marta Public Market

In line with the promotion and tourist development of Santa Marta, Cotelco Magdalena announces a Business Roundtable and Destination Presentation under the motto “Santa Marta, Where the Doors Are Always Open“. This event will take place tomorrow, Thursday, August 10, at the Tequendama Hotel and Convention Center in the city of Bogotá. businessmen and hoteliers of Santa Marta and Bogota will meet to explore the opportunities that this city offers in the tourism sector, further consolidating its position as an attractive destination for investment and economic growth.

Nevertheless, Cotelco Magdalena deeply regrets the situation that occurred in connection with the event”Cute Balloons Convention Master”, which affected both several hotels in the city and the people who registered for this convention, including local, national and international participants. This situation has had an impact on confidence in the destination, and the association urges those affected to present their complaints to the competent authorities.

Cotelco Magdalena thanks the Prosecutor’s Office, the Police and Migration Colombia for their support to the people affected and their commitment to resolving this situation. Cotelco Magdalena reaffirms its commitment to growth and responsible tourism development in Santa Marta and hopes that this episode does not tarnish the image of a city that continues to open its doors to visitors with hospitality and unique opportunities.

It may interest you: Santa Marta: the streets in poor condition and street dwellers everywhere

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

