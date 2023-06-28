Santa Marta ready to enjoy the 1st Festival of Juice and Frito

For the first time, Santa Marta will live the 1st Festival of Juice and Frito’, so that samaria and visitors can enjoy the special and traditional flavors that these refreshing drinks based on fruit pulp represent, which will be the protagonists in this festival.

Liseth Carbonó, seller of one of the juice stalls in Camellón Rodrigo De Bastidas, invited citizens to be part of this event whose purpose is to support local entrepreneurship.

“This festival aims to promote entrepreneurs who, for decades, occupied the public space on Avenida Campo Serrano and are now relocated to modern modules on Camellón Rodrigo De Bastidas.”

