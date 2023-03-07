The National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) revealed that, for the month of February, Santa Marta remains the fourth city with the lowest rate of inflation in the ranking of geographic domains for 2023.

In this order of ideas, the District presented a variation below the total national average of 1.27%, occupying the 21st place out of 24 cities.

“Santa Marta decreases the rate of inflation and that is very important for samarium consumers and tourists who come to the city,” said Iván Calderón, Secretary of Economic Development.

The study showed the divisions that are below the national average in the city, among which are: food and non-alcoholic beverages 1.14%, non-alcoholic beverages and tobacco 0.81%, clothing and footwear 0, 20%, accommodation, water, electricity and other fuels 0.92%; health 0.35%, transportation 0.21%, information and communication -0.04%.

On the other hand, there was an increase in the following divisions: furniture, items for the home and for ordinary home maintenance 1.87%; recreation and culture 3.43%, education 10.60%, restaurants and hotels 1.98%, goods and services 1.73%.

CPI annual variation Santa Marta

The national annual variation was 13.28%, and for the city of Santa Marta the behavior of the variation and annual contribution by divisions of goods and services according to cities is 13.69%, occupying position number 12.

The divisions with the greatest variation were: food and non-alcoholic beverages 22.99%, furniture items for the home and for ordinary household maintenance 18.07%; miscellaneous services 14.96%, this in terms of goods and services that are above the national average.

The divisions that are below the total national average are: alcoholic beverages and tobacco 9.24%, clothing 8.17%, accommodation, water, electricity, gas and other fuels 8.09%; health 12.97%, transportation 12.93%, information and communication 0.19%, recreation and culture 8.93%, education 11.32%, restaurants and hotels 20.23%.

The city decreases inflation, but the considerable increase in the CPI for electricity continues to be alarming, which was above 51%.

Faced with this, Mayor Virna Johnson has been insistent before the National Government for the reduction of electricity rates, whose high prices affect the economy of samariums.