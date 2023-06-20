Home » Santa Marta says he is present at the “Great National March” against the ‘Petroreformas’.
Santa Marta says he is present at the “Great National March” against the ‘Petroreformas’.

A significant group of citizens is mobilized at this time through the different streets of the capital District showing their non-conformity once again for the proposals that the current president Gustavo Petro wants to implement.

This mobilization left from the monument to Rodrigo de Bastidas by the first towards the 22, taking the race 4 to reach the cathedral.

Also cities like Bogotá, Medellín, Barranquilla make their voice felt.

