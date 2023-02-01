In a session of the Second Commission held recently, the councilor, Jorge Yesid Ospinoevidenced the situation that has been occurring in Santa Marta in relation to the execution of the Program of the School Meal Plan in the District.

Ospino denounced that the operator has not been assigned to comply with the food plan for more than 56,000 students who belong to the City Educational Systemthat is, they are not currently receiving their food reactions, this, due to a lack of planning in the development of the project.

Faced with this situation, he requested an external audit to be provided through the Transparency Office of the Ministry of Education, the National Directorate of Food for the School Plan.

On the other hand, he maintained that this is in order to assist the district and supervise that the established contract is fully complied with and that the children receive the food reactions that are stipulated and properly.

“I am making this audit request from the same School Feeding plan, but likewise, the proposal that I presented in the Second CommissionI requested not only the accompaniment of the Comptrollership and Ombudsman, but also, the same Prosecutor’s Office, because it is that some acts are being committed here, I could say it responsibly, some illegal acts, where the irresponsibility of the contractor as such, is not being carried out”, indicated Ospino.

He then recalled that, in 2022, the contractor for 113 days executed a project for an amount of more than 15 million pesos, where industrialized snacks were delivered, and the contractual object of the contract was not fully complied with.

Likewise, he mentioned that the Alcaldesa Virna Johnsonhad pointed out to the Second Commission for the refusal to initiate bidding processes for the PAE there was no sanction, and such resources were directed in the wrong way, taking into account that the contractual object was not fulfilled.

The councilor finally maintained that, “for 113 days, 16 million pesos It is an absurd way of fulfilling a contract, taking into account that it is about feeding more than 56 thousand children in the city of Santa Marta.

Ospino hopes that in the next few days this process will begin and that the children will be fulfilled so that they have their food reactions in the different public institutions of the district.