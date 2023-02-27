Santa Marta successfully completed his participation in the Tourist Showcase of Anato 2023, event that took place in Corferias Bogotain order to show each of the tourist attractions that the Department of Magdalena has, in version 42 , of the most important commercial event in Colombia, they achieved many business opportunities with more than 5,800 appointments with travel agents, wholesalers and retailers, which were attended by businessmen from the Santa Marta + Magdalena destination. The event had more than 27,000 professional visitors from the 32 departments of Colombia, tour operators, suppliers, travel agencies and hoteliers.

It should be mentioned that this was a productive fair, in addition, highly visited by actors in the sector and authorities of government entities at a national and international level, such as, the Minister of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Germán Umaña Mendoza, the Vice Minister of Tourism Arturo Bravo, the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, the Executive President of Anato Colombia, Paula Cortés Calle, the Police Commander for the Protection of Tourism and National Heritage, Juan Pablo Cubides Salazar and journalists from national media, who were visiting the stand of the destination Santa Marta + Magdalena where the President of ProColombia Carmen Caballero Villa was also present, who offered his support and support so that Santa Marta and Magdalena work for international tourism and ensure that the most important and international issuing markets continue to reach the pearl of america and the Magdalena.

The Anato Tourist Showcase was also attended by different national and international media, around 80 interviews were carried out by them and attended by the Mayor Virna Johnson, Marcelino K’David, Director of Indetur, Carlos Bonilla, Head of the Magdalena Tourism Office and the Executive President of Cotelco Magdalena, Omar García.

This edition was a complete success for the destination due to the results obtained. The event met all the expectations of attendees, organizers and exhibitors from different parts of the country and the participation of the destination Santa Marta + Madeleine, was given thanks to an articulated work by the Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, the Magdalena Tourism Office, the Indetur District Tourism Institute, the Secretariat of Economic Development and Cotelco Magdalena, where they showed all the visitors that in Santa Marta and Magdalena the doors are always open.