The International Tourism Fair, Fitur 2023 in its issue No. 43.ª generates a positive expectation for the tourist activity through world levelin this they meet in Madrid, Spain, being the first annual date to create contacts with other businessmen, to promote brands, for this edition, growth is confirmed compared to the 2022 edition, the participation of 131 countries, 755 main exhibitors, 120,000 professionals dear to visit with 80,000 visitors or general public that will allow the fair to match the attendance to the year 2020.

This fair will allow to expose the new products and it is an opportunity to know the latest trends in tourism. There are five days of opportunities for each demand niche to meet others and produce great ideas and sources of business.

Fitur is an opportunity to continue selling Santa Marta for its wealth and cultural diversity.

For its part, in the Americas pavilion, the Colombian stand with the most of 440 square meters It will promote the great wealth and natural diversity that the country has for tourism. Biodiversity will be the key word with which they will expose the six regions of the country with their main tourist attractions, typical gastronomy, coffee and the projection of all cultural information of the indigenous peoples that make up the Santa Marta Snowy Mountains: Arhuacos, Wiwas, Kankuamos and Koguis.

The participation of the destination Santa Marta, Magdalena has been given thanks to the support of PROColombia with the articulated work of the District Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, Magdalena Governor’s Office, Indetur, Magdalena Tourist Office, Cotelco Magdalena and businessmen of the tourist chain of Santa Marta and Madeleine.



At the Tourist Fair, Café de la Sierra Nevada, backpacks of indigenous peoples will be delivered as a sample of the tourism operators of the destination.

It will also be attended by Ms. Munira Olarte from Tamacá Hotels, Mr. Jairo Portillo from Baquianos, Mr. Juan Fince from the Teyuna Tours travel agency and Mr. Omar García, from Cotelco Magdalena.

“This is the nine participation by Cotelco at Fitur, a fair considered one of the most important as it is a meeting space for Ibero-American businessmen and an excellent window to show more of the Caribbean. To identify the challenges of this year, our union continues to contribute to the promotion of the destination and attending these fairs supports our mission to unite and represent the hotels of Santa Marta and Magdalena”. punctuated Omar García, executive president of Cotelco Magdalena.