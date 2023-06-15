Santa Marta teachers will receive retroactive advance payment and vacation bonus

As reported this Wednesday by the Secretary of Education of Santa Marta, teachers will receive early payment of retroactive salary and vacation bonuses.

The Secretary of Education, Antonio Peralta Silvera, explained that the District was prepared before the instructions for the relevant procedure were made official. “We arranged in the offices all the conditions to meet the educators. Under the guidance of the Ministry of Education and with the support of our technical team, we have been working intensively,” he said.

From the center level A first workshop was held to guide the process and a new training process will be carried out in the coming days with payroll officers. “Our officials are not attending to the public to guarantee the teachers the cancellation of their salary rights and the retroactive,” said the official.

By directive of the mayor A stack Johnson The necessary steps have been taken before the Ministry of Education to comply with the payment of salaries, social benefits and other obligations derived from the educational service. In addition, work is being done to update the salary of the administrative staff.

