Home » Santa Marta teachers will receive retroactive advance payment and vacation bonus
News

Santa Marta teachers will receive retroactive advance payment and vacation bonus

by admin
Santa Marta teachers will receive retroactive advance payment and vacation bonus

As reported this Wednesday by the Secretary of Education of Santa Marta, teachers will receive early payment of retroactive salary and vacation bonuses.

The Secretary of Education, Antonio Peralta Silvera, explained that the District was prepared before the instructions for the relevant procedure were made official. “We arranged in the offices all the conditions to meet the educators. Under the guidance of the Ministry of Education and with the support of our technical team, we have been working intensively,” he said.

From the center level A first workshop was held to guide the process and a new training process will be carried out in the coming days with payroll officers. “Our officials are not attending to the public to guarantee the teachers the cancellation of their salary rights and the retroactive,” said the official.

It might interest you: More than 400 teachers in Santa Marta have been trained in Saber 11° Tests

By directive of the mayor A stack Johnson The necessary steps have been taken before the Ministry of Education to comply with the payment of salaries, social benefits and other obligations derived from the educational service. In addition, work is being done to update the salary of the administrative staff.

You may be interested: More than 100,000 students were affected by the teacher strike

See also  Pnrr, Mite: 500 million for resilience of electricity grids

You may also like

Now they are reaping success with a project...

Pension reform was approved in the first debate...

50 euro voucher for Vodafone DSL and cable...

Canonical Orthodox Church “will cease to exist” in...

In the first debate, 94 articles of the...

Austria’s best apprentice hairdresser | News.at

Rocket explosion leaves a pregnant woman dead in...

The internationalization of the El Alcaraván Airport in...

“My Transition from Software Developer to Cloud Engineer”

Social Security awards altruistic blood donors

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy