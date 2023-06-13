Home » Santa Marta, the city with the greatest variation in price indices
Santa Marta, the city with the greatest variation in price indices

The district administration has achieved that there is no drastic variation in inflation, despite the increase in energy and gas services.

Santa Marta remains among the three cities in the country with the lowest variation in the Retail Price Index. Consumer (CPI), according to the monthly result of inflation in Colombia revealed by the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE).

According to said record, the city closed the month of May in third place, with a behavior of the variation and monthly contribution by divisions of goods and services of 0.14%, exceeding the national average which was 0.43%.

These results are recorded by the District despite the fact that basic services are pushing up inflation, with annual figures for gas (24.92%) above the national variation (20.63%), and electricity (20.51%) above the national average (18.07%).

In a dialogue with EL INFORMADOR Iván Calderón, Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness, announced “we have made agreements with different companies and unions so that they lower their prices and can bring more economy in goods and services to citizens and tourists. We have also supported entrepreneurs with seed capital, training and financing agreements, ”he explained. Likewise, in the annualized year, Santa Marta obtained 12.17% of the CPI variation, being the seventh city with the lowest inflation rate in Colombia. Calderon stated.

The investment policies implemented, which began in 2012 with the current governor of Magdalena, were maintained in 2016 with Rafael Martínez and continue with the mayor Virna Johnson, have allowed inflation indicators to maintain a downward trend unlike the rest of the country.

