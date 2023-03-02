Home News Santa Marta, the city with the lowest unemployment rate in Colombia
News

Santa Marta, the city with the lowest unemployment rate in Colombia

by admin
Santa Marta, the city with the lowest unemployment rate in Colombia

The latest quarterly report details that unemployment in the city is 9.3%.

Santa Marta is the city with the lowest unemployment rate in all of Colombia, yielding 9.3% in the Dane results, while the national average was 11.7%, taking into account the last published report, the Dane figures thus support the management carried out by the mayor Virna Johnson, to strengthen the economic sector in the city through programs to strengthen the entrepreneur, productive alliances that promote production and fairs for the formalization or implementation of public policy for decent work .

Dane explains that in the mobile quarter between November 2022-January 2023, Santa Marta presented a decrease in unemployment of 5.1 percentage points, compared to the same period of the 2021-2022 season, while the occupancy rates in the labor market were 55.3%, a historical figure that indicates that 211 thousand people have a job.

“Santa Marta is the city with the lowest unemployment in the country! We decreased unemployment by 35.4% compared to the same period last year. With a historic figure of 211 thousand people employed. This good news encourages us to continue working “said Mayor Virna Johnson.

The city with the highest unemployment rate in the Colombian Caribbean was Riohacha with 17.9%; They are followed by Valledupar with 15.8%, Montería with 13.2%; Sincelejo with 12.7%, Barranquilla with 12.1% and Cartagena with 10.5%.

See also  Traversella. Former mayor Zanni dies, funeral in the morning

You may also like

Leonardo: Toll Helicopters orders two more AW139s to...

Investigations announced to Viva Air after suspension of...

Lukashenko’s visit to China: China and Belarus ‘extremely...

From Cattelan to Hirst, Sandretto Re Rebaudengo collection...

The Vallenato world sympathizes with Peter Manjarrés for...

DAZN and SIAE, agreement for the enhancement of...

The first earthworm robot is coming, useful for...

Amulets and rituals that protect against witchcraft

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Police, passport problems solved, 2.5 million in 2023...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy