Santa Marta is the city with the lowest unemployment rate in all of Colombia, yielding 9.3% in the Dane results, while the national average was 11.7%, taking into account the last published report, the Dane figures thus support the management carried out by the mayor Virna Johnson, to strengthen the economic sector in the city through programs to strengthen the entrepreneur, productive alliances that promote production and fairs for the formalization or implementation of public policy for decent work .

Dane explains that in the mobile quarter between November 2022-January 2023, Santa Marta presented a decrease in unemployment of 5.1 percentage points, compared to the same period of the 2021-2022 season, while the occupancy rates in the labor market were 55.3%, a historical figure that indicates that 211 thousand people have a job.

“Santa Marta is the city with the lowest unemployment in the country! We decreased unemployment by 35.4% compared to the same period last year. With a historic figure of 211 thousand people employed. This good news encourages us to continue working “said Mayor Virna Johnson.

The city with the highest unemployment rate in the Colombian Caribbean was Riohacha with 17.9%; They are followed by Valledupar with 15.8%, Montería with 13.2%; Sincelejo with 12.7%, Barranquilla with 12.1% and Cartagena with 10.5%.