Santa Marta, the city with the lowest unemployment rate in the country

The Santa Marta Cómo Vamos program monitored the main labor market indicators and their variations through the following report for the District of Santa Marta during the mobile quarter of the year February – April 2023.

According to the latest report from the National Administrative Department of Statistics – DANE, for the moving quarter February – April 2023 the unemployment rate in the 23 main cities was 11.2%, presenting a decrease of 1.1 percentage points compared to the immediately previous quarter January – March 2023 which was located at 12.3%.

How is the job market in Santa Marta?

According to the DANE, for the last quarter of 2023 (February – April) the unemployment rate in the District of Santa Marta was 8.8% (2.4) percentage points below the average of the 23 capital cities and their metropolitan areas, which was 11.2%.

The District of Santa Marta is positioned for the fourth consecutive mobile quarter as the city with the lowest unemployment rate of the 23 capital cities and its metropolitan areas, which was 8.8%. In addition to keeping with an unemployment rate below double digits. When comparing the unemployment rate in reference to the same mobile quarter of the previous year (February – April 2022) when it was 12.1% it has decreased by 3.3 pp.

Labor informality in Santa Marta

For the first mobile quarter of the current year (February – April 2023) the proportion of people employed informally was 63.9%, with a difference of 20 percentage points above the average of the 23 main cities measured by DANE, which was 43.9%. Compared to the previous mobile quarter (January – March 2023), it remains in the same position as the third city with the highest informality in the country second only to Sincelejo (69.3) and Riohacha (66.7), which increasingly reveals one of the main challenges facing the city in terms of employability where approximately 64 of every 100 people who work do so informally.

This labor formalization process persists in the District as the main challenge in terms of the labor market. According to the latest DANE reports, the discouraging situation in terms of informality that Santa Marta faces is evident, Given that this modality implies that many of the people who are dedicated to this activity have a loss or none in terms of social security, on the other hand, some of these activities do not make contributions in terms of taxes, which constitutes competition unfair to the formal sector.