By: Ana María Remón Polo

Journalist THE INFORMER

Santa Marta has already begun to stand out as one of the most desired destinations in the region, especially for international couples, an ideal place due to the natural wealth offered by its beaches, mountains, coasts, and the Sierra Nevada.

That is why the members of the International Association of Destination Wedding Professionals (IADWP), from Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama and Peru, participated in a trip organized by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism on familiarization, carried out between January 27 and 28in which they did not hesitate to present the country’s offer in ‘romance tourism’ to the city of Santa Marta.



It may interest you: Santa Marta is the second most sought after destination by travelers in the country

The Capital of Magdalena seeks to establish itself as an excellent place touristHighlighting the great potential that characterizes it, it is one of the most ideal destinations for celebrating weddings, marriage proposals or honeymoons, not leaving behind the experiences in romance tourism that it offers travelers.

Secondly the Director of the Convention Bureau, Luis Alejandro Dávilamaintained that, “romance tourism is one of the sectors that generates a greater economic benefit in the territory, therefore, this is one of the strategic bets of the city of Santa Marta for him 2023”.

For a study conducted by ProColombiaa wedding leaves an economic spill of US$ 30.000 at the destination, without contemplating tickets or other stays, referring to the fact that it is the most common category linked to the ‘turismo of romance’inferring to the events in which the couples They decide to get married in a city other than theirs, which implies their displacement to the place where the celebration takes place, like that of their guests.

It may also interest you: Arrival of cruise ships keeps the economy active in Santa Marta

This generates an activation to the different connections of the tourist chain. Due to the above, it should be noted that the session includes all kinds of marriage events, vow renewals, honeymoons, proposals of marriageAmong others.

“Within the framework of promoting sustainable and quality tourism that is in harmony with life, at ProColombia we are promoting the country and its regions as ideal destinations for weddings and other types of travel that are part of the tourism segment. romance tourism as honeymoons, proposals marriage y vow renewals. In addition, we are excited to have invited these wedding planners to the country so that they could learn first-hand about the offer that the country has and thus promote business with national businessmen and the arrival of high-spending international travelers”, as indicated by the President of ProColombia, Carmen Caballero.



Read more: Santa Marta a great tourist destination

Organizations like the Convention Bureau of the city in the company of ProColombia continue working to offer a better tourist reactivation to the city, promoting the session of ‘tourism of romance’. ProColombia seeks to make Colombia a venue for destination weddings in the region, taking advantage of the country’s attributes in this regard.

In a commercial meeting established by the seis Wedding Planner with various Colombian businessmen, generated close to US$1.2 million in business expectations.