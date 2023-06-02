Home » Santa Marta towards 500 years without projects that dignify it as the oldest in America
Santa Marta towards 500 years without projects that dignify it as the oldest in America

Santa Marta towards 500 years without projects that dignify it as the oldest in America

Although it may seem unusual, with barely 25 months to go before Santa Marta reaches its 500th anniversary, which gives it the label of the oldest in America, little has been done to make it show the connotation it truly deserves. . The apparent lack of leadership would not allow the celebration of nothing more and nothing less than the Pentacentennial to be carried out with infrastructure and road works, with social and economic policies with a positive impact, and with environmental plans that are projected and last. Given the panorama that is evident, we open a space through our virtual edition www.elinformador.com.co in which authorities, personalities, businessmen and employees, among others, will be able to comment on how the ‘Pearl of the Caribbean’ is being prepared ‘ for your ephemeris. EL INFORMADOR begins the countdown of the days remaining until the celebration. God save you, twice holy city.

Santa Marta towards 500 years without projects that dignify it as the oldest in America

