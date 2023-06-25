Santa Marta will have a care space for migrant, returnee and host women

In a single place, this population will be able to have the institutional offer of the District Mayor’s Office and entities that work for the well-being of women.

The District Mayor’s Office, through the Secretariat for Women and Gender Equalityin alliance with the Cedesocial Foundation will launch the ‘Support Spaces’ projectaimed at Venezuelan migrant women, returned Colombians and host community women, as a contribution to closing gaps and inequality.

In this space, which is carried out within the framework of the ‘Beyond the barriers’ plan, women will find all the institutional offer of the district administration and Cedesocial; in addition, with the Office of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) of the Department of State of the United States United States and UN Women Colombia.

The launch of ‘Espacio de apoyo’ will take place next Wednesday, June 28 at 09:00 am at the facilities of the Women’s Secretariat, located at Calle 16 #3-77, a site that will also host this program that will feature a series of workshops and activities planned and designed to empower women in the territory in their rights .

“These spaces will work in two modalities: a stable site and an itinerant space. This initiative seeks to offer inclusive services without barriers to women, working in an articulated way in a network and with social incidence and the locality”, explained Carlina Sánchez, Secretary for Women.

For her part, Nazly Mulford, director of Cedesocial, stated that “it is an excellent initiative because it presents an offer of local and institutional services for migrant women and also for the recipients in their communities. This seems very important to us because women and especially women leaders will have answers to those contexts of so much violence that we are experiencing”.

Mayor Virna Johnson’s directive is to continue working for the welfare of women who reside in the city, providing them with care spaces and where they can promote their economic autonomy.

