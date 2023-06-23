Santa Marta will have a Conscious Leadership Center for citizens of Magdalena

Pro Santa Marta on June 22, 2023 will open the call for the first cohort of the Conscious Leadership Center certified by allied academic institutions such as the Sergio Arboleda and Cooperativa de Colombia universities; and the International School of Tourism.

To continue promoting citizen participation, Pro Santa Marta for Magdalena led an active listening process with 70 young people from the citywho expressed the need for a place where they can develop their skills and actively contribute to the progress of their communitiesarising as a result of this encounter the creation of the Conscious Leadership Training Center, a space dedicated to empowering youth from the human being to promote more proactive leadership in the territory.

This first process of active listening, involved young people of the San José neighborhoods in El Pando, Altos de Simón Bolívar, San Pablo, San Jorge, El Cisne, María Eugenia, La Bolivariana, Los Almendros, El Parque, among others. The participants were organized into 4 working groups with their respective moderators, with whom they shared their arguments and experiences regarding the assigned themes, such as: Leadership and citizen participation challenges, Challenges faced by leaders as factors of transformation and social innovation, Challenges for make visible social projects and Main challenges to formulate projects.

During the socialization space of the conclusions of the previous topics, the creation of a center dedicated to their personal growth and leadership emerged as a requirement of the young people, which will be a reality thanks to the academic alliance that was achieved. Pro Santa Marta for Magdalena with the Sergio Arboleda and Cooperativa de Colombia universities; and the International School of Tourism -EIT; and with civil society such as: the MIO Foundation, the Somos Youth Movement, the Armuba Agency, and SJR Sustainable Engineering.

The main objective of Conscious Leadership Training Center of Pro Santa Marta for Magdalena is to empower young people to become active and committed leaders in their communities. To this end, citizen participation, social awareness and the construction of projects that address local challenges will be encouraged. In addition, the entrepreneurial spirit will be promoted, providing tools and support so that young people can develop their own innovative ideas and projects.

It is important to highlight that, at the national level, there are great initiatives of think tanks promoted by Pro-Antioquia with Liderario and Pro-Risaralda with Politeia, and that Pro Santa Marta for Magdalena as an active member of RED PRO seeks to replicate these successful models that they were born from the community as mechanisms of social transformation.

According to the above, Pro Santa Marta for Magdalena has conceived the Conscious Leadership Training Center as an integral space that, through educational programs, workshops, mentoring and volunteer activities, will promote learning and human growth; and give young people the support they need to become tomorrow’s leaders.

