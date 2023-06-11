Santa Marta will live the Fiesta del Mar 2023 from July 26 to 31

Once again, the capital of Magdalena will host a festival that highlights the best Samaria traditions.

Traditions are strengthened to give us a sea ​​party unique in recent years. Under this slogan, the promotion of this celebration that brings together samarios, national and foreign visitors, as well as lovers of water sports and the best of local culture, begins now. from July 26 to 31.

In dialogue with El INFORMADOR, Mayor Virna Johnson commented “This will be the perfect occasion to rediscover the treasures that the sea hides in this naturally magical city, and together like this, not only enjoy the Fiesta del Mar, but also to highlight the best traditions of the Samaria identity, gastronomic customs, artisanal fishing and music, as it has been happening since 2012, when the Fiesta del Mar began to be inclusive, of everyone and for everyone,” said Johnson.

This 64th edition will also have the presence of internationally renowned singers such as Lilly Goodmanwho will be in charge of starting the celebration of the Santa Marta’s 498th birthdaywith a concert scheduled for July 26 on El Rodadero beach, which will be joined by national and international artists such as Maelo Ruiz, Michel ‘el Buenón’ and Eddy Herreraamong others.

The official agenda of Fiesta del Mar in its 64th edition will be made up of traditional events such as: Artisanal Fishing Festival, Summer Festival and Music to the Sea, Festival of Vallenatos Minstrels, Festival of Traditional Samaria Cuisine, Festival of Children and the Sea, Photomarathon, Folkloric Parade, and the Serenade to Santa Marta.

It should be noted that on this occasion the election of the National Captaincy of the Sea; Likewise, the beauty and talent of the young Samarias will be highlighted once again in the Popular Captaincy.

Precisely, the magical Samarian sunsets will witness a unique event in the city with the realization of the fourth version of the Monitor Music Awards 2023, which on this occasion will be held in the naturally magical capital, which will have academic meetings, showcases and the grand awards gala, with the participation of the musical artists of the moment who are a trend throughout Latin America and which will be broadcast by global television through 25 channels in 18 countries simultaneously.

The invitation for everyone is to live this year a Fiesta del Mar in peace, harmony and with the best energy and warmth that characterizes the Samaria.