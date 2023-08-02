Santa Marta with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country

According to the latest report of the National Administrative Department of Statistics (Dane), Santa Marta has managed to maintain one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, marking a 8.7% variationn in the moving quarter from April to June 2023, below the national average that reached 10.2%.

This positive trend has been maintained for six consecutive quarters, consolidating Santa Marta as a benchmark in the fight against unemployment compared to other cities in the national territory. The city has managed to face the economic and labor challenges that arose as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the comparative analysis, Santa Marta has surpassed various capitals of the country, keeping its unemployment figures in single digits. In contrast to cities like Tunja (9.7%), Medellín (9.2%), Pereira (9.7%), Bogotá (10.1%), Cartagena (11.0%), Pasto (11.1%) and Valledupar (14.0%)Santa Marta stands out for its constant decrease in the unemployment rate.

At the regional level, the city has also made significant progress. Compared with other cities on the Caribbean Coast, Santa Marta surpassed in positive figures Barranquilla (11.7%), Sincelejo (12.5%), Monteria (14.3%) and Riohacha (14.6%).

In addition to the reduction in the unemployment rate, Santa Marta has shown a decrease in labor informality, ranking in a 62.9% for the April-June 2023 quarter. This figure represents an improvement of 1.1 percentage points compared to the same period of the previous year, when informality reached 65%.

Iván Calderón, Secretary of Economic Development of Santa Marta, attributes these positive results to a set of factors that have favored economic growth and job creation. “These results have been thanks to economic policies to attract investment, but also to promote the city and a positive business climate that have allowed sectors such as tourism, gastronomy, transportation and construction to reach the city, generating employment,” said Calderón.

As efforts to maintain this positive trend continue, it is expected that Santa Marta will position itself even more as a benchmark in the national labor scene, but that informality rates will also decrease.

