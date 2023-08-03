“Santa Marta with the lowest unemployment rate in the country”: Dane

In the city there are more people employed every day thanks to the public policies implemented by the Governments of Change.

Santa Marta is one of the cities with the lowest unemployment rate in all of Colombia with 8.7% of variation in the April – June 2023 rolling quarterwhile that the national average was 10.2%according to the last report published by the National Administrative Department of Statistics (Dane), that measures the dynamics in which the labor market moves in the country.

For five consecutive quarters-periods Santa Marta It has had a downward trend compared to other cities, reaching its unemployment figures in single digits, thanks to public policies of the Governments of Change that have faced economic and unemployment challenges left by the Covid-19 pandemic.

It may interest you: According to Dane, in Magdalena the monetary poverty line was estimated at $293,037

Santa Marta has been able to surpass in decrease in unemployment figures in capital cities such as Tunja (9.7%), Medellín (9.2%), Pereira (9.7%), Bogotá (10.1%), Cartagena (11.0%), Pasto (11.1%) and Valledupar ( 14.0%).

Regarding the cities of the Caribbean Coast, Santa Marta surpassed in positive figures Barranquilla (11.7), Sincelejo (12.5%), Montería (14.3%) and Riohacha (14.6%).

On the other hand, the informality rate for the quarter April – June 2023was located at 62.9%, having a decrease of 1.1 points percentages, compared to the same quarter last year, which was 65%.

“These results have been thanks to economic policies to attract investment, but also to promote the city and a positive business climate that have allowed sectors such as tourism, gastronomy, transportation and construction to reach the city, generating employment,” express Iván Calderón, Secretary of Economic Development.

It may interest you: “Santa Marta has enormous potential”: Chamber of Commerce

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

