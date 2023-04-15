The mayor Valter Mensch, officials and area directors of the municipality of Santa Rita accompany and support the candidacy of Nelson “Kpeto” Cano to the Deputation for Alto Paraná.

Kpeto Cano, candidate for deputy for List 1, Option 7, shared with the Santa Rican authorities the projects and ideas to benefit local citizens and the entire department, he also spoke about the importance of working together to agree on proposals that are can process from Congress.

The Hernandari candidate for a seat in the Lower House expressed his joy for the expressions of affection and support received on the occasion, while Mayor Mensch expressed that Kpeto will be an excellent representative of Alto Paraná in the Chamber of Deputies, and most importantly , is a person with whom you can talk and who seeks to help the community with clear and achievable projects.

“With good management and political will, we will be able to achieve many important benefits and get more resources for the development of the entire department,” said Kpeto.

“Together we are going to make Alto Paraná the department that gets the most benefits. We have everything to achieve it, we have the largest energy producer in the world, Itaipu Binacional”, added the candidate for deputy.