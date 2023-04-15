Home News Santa Rita authorities accompany Kpeto Cano’s candidacy
News

Santa Rita authorities accompany Kpeto Cano’s candidacy

by admin
Santa Rita authorities accompany Kpeto Cano’s candidacy
The candidate for the Provincial Council for Alto Paraná sharing with the mayor Valter Mensch of the city of Santa Rita.

The mayor Valter Mensch, officials and area directors of the municipality of Santa Rita accompany and support the candidacy of Nelson “Kpeto” Cano to the Deputation for Alto Paraná.

Kpeto Cano, candidate for deputy for List 1, Option 7, shared with the Santa Rican authorities the projects and ideas to benefit local citizens and the entire department, he also spoke about the importance of working together to agree on proposals that are can process from Congress.

The Hernandari candidate for a seat in the Lower House expressed his joy for the expressions of affection and support received on the occasion, while Mayor Mensch expressed that Kpeto will be an excellent representative of Alto Paraná in the Chamber of Deputies, and most importantly , is a person with whom you can talk and who seeks to help the community with clear and achievable projects.

“With good management and political will, we will be able to achieve many important benefits and get more resources for the development of the entire department,” said Kpeto.

“Together we are going to make Alto Paraná the department that gets the most benefits. We have everything to achieve it, we have the largest energy producer in the world, Itaipu Binacional”, added the candidate for deputy.

See also  Covid, the bulletin of April 20: in Sicily 1,148 new cases and 36 deaths

You may also like

Attractive Buying Opportunities: Four Chip Stocks For Earnings...

Motorcycle driver threatened a taxi driver with death,...

In Popayán the flow of visitors was reduced...

First Buga Day in Mannheim, Mannheim Buga in...

Cycle ride, rumbatherapy and more activities this Saturday...

SENA today offers a day of opportunities for...

End of an era: today the nuclear power...

Who is Mauricio Navarro, the resisted president of...

Briefly noted: Apple is already testing iOS 16.6...

POLICE EVENTS « cde News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy