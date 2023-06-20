Santa Rosa de Cabal, entrepreneurial and cultural scene

Asoturismo, the Government of Risaralda and the Mayor’s Office of Santa Rosa de Cabal come together to present to the Risaraldense community five days of local commerce, cultural and heritage shows, as well as the essence of the Coffee Region through Expeje 2023. In its second version that runs from June 29 to July 3, Sandra Patricia Badillo, director of the fair, invites locals, tourists and those interested in the Coffee Cultural Landscape and regional talent to be part of this event that will include training, promotion and marketing of tourist, craft, gastronomic products and special coffees, as well as special presentations and artistic encounters:

“Expeje 2023 was born as a result of our Asoturismo need to rescue an ancestral trade that has been lost over time, and we set out to visit the 14 municipalities of the department, looking for the best master craftsmen, establishing to Expeje as a platform to make them visible and help them to continue being sustainable over time”.

It is expected to receive 14,000 visitors who will be able to enjoy and meet 120 exhibitors who will be with open doors in the Public Improvement Society Park, Tourist and Cultural Hub in Santa Rosa de Cabal, a municipality recognized as the second in tourism competitiveness in the country.

