Home » Santa Rosa de Cabal, entrepreneurial and cultural scene
News

Santa Rosa de Cabal, entrepreneurial and cultural scene

by admin
Santa Rosa de Cabal, entrepreneurial and cultural scene

Asoturismo, the Government of Risaralda and the Mayor’s Office of Santa Rosa de Cabal come together to present to the Risaraldense community five days of local commerce, cultural and heritage shows, as well as the essence of the Coffee Region through Expeje 2023. In its second version that runs from June 29 to July 3, Sandra Patricia Badillo, director of the fair, invites locals, tourists and those interested in the Coffee Cultural Landscape and regional talent to be part of this event that will include training, promotion and marketing of tourist, craft, gastronomic products and special coffees, as well as special presentations and artistic encounters:

“Expeje 2023 was born as a result of our Asoturismo need to rescue an ancestral trade that has been lost over time, and we set out to visit the 14 municipalities of the department, looking for the best master craftsmen, establishing to Expeje as a platform to make them visible and help them to continue being sustainable over time”.

It is expected to receive 14,000 visitors who will be able to enjoy and meet 120 exhibitors who will be with open doors in the Public Improvement Society Park, Tourist and Cultural Hub in Santa Rosa de Cabal, a municipality recognized as the second in tourism competitiveness in the country.

See also  Senior ministers from around the world gather consensus and demonstrate determination to restore biodiversity

You may also like

Shanxi Provincial Federation of Literary and Art Circles...

Heating law: heat planning in Hamburg should be...

A meeting in Mexico highlights the pioneering role...

Director of the Non-Conventional Energies Fund

Sports stars give athletes their voices – DW...

Do not be surprised by anything of the...

Beware of respiratory diseases, they are fashionable at...

China Plans New Training Facility in Cuba, Could...

Volkswagen in the mediocrity: the blemish of mediocrity

4th grade promotion in 1 year of appointment…...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy