Related:

Patuanelli puts the lie to Santanchè: “Ki Group? Carta sings, in … The case of Santanchè explodes in the Chamber: approved with the ok … “The minister should come to the courtroom to explain”, the League breaks the … Minimum wage, the proposals compared: come on 9 euros gross … Conte on La7: “Progressive field with Calenda? It just depends …

The post Santanchè case, M5S press conference in the Senate appeared first on Le Notizie Online.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook