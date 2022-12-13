“It will take time to make tenders” for beach concessions. The Minister of Tourism Daniela Santanché said according to which the mapping of the existing buildings must first be carried out. “We must not pave the way for multinationals, we must not sell off our assets,” said Santanché at the Confesercenti annual meeting. “Before 8 months, 1 year – she specified in answering a question – we will not be able to compete”.

According to the minister, the most serious damage is to change the agreements in progress “because companies need stability”. And she added: “I launch a provocation: I believe that first we need to assign the beaches that are absolutely not served free beaches left to drug addicts and invaded by waste that nobody puts in order”. The new rules – he concluded – “must be thought out very well because delivering coastal pieces to multinationals would deprive our beaches of Italian, gastronomic and non-gastronomic peculiarities: “I would feel bad if everything were standardized, if we had to say goodbye to spaghetti with clams”.

On Citizenship Income

And then the minister spoke of the citizen’s income, «which in the past summer season in tourism caused 250,000 jobs to be lost and 6.3 billion in turnover was lost. Therefore, when we say that we are fighting the citizen’s income, we are not fighting against those in need, in terms of solidarity we have what it takes, we will not leave anyone behind, but we do not want to give our children state pocket money, we want to give them work”.