Santanchè, ‘we don’t want to cannibalize anyone at the Fdi’

Rome, August 19. (beraking latest news) – “We of the Brothers of Italy do not want to cannibalize anyone in the centre-right majority, neither the League nor Forza Italia. We are not a single party, because there are differences, but there will also be healthy competition in the Europeans. ..

Of beraking latest news Published on August 19, 2023

Rome, August 19. (beraking latest news) – “We of the Brothers of Italy do not want to cannibalize anyone in the centre-right majority, neither the Lega nor Forza Italia. We are not a single party, because there are differences, but there will also be healthy competition in the Europeans. Our goal is to win against the opposition.” This was stated by Daniela Santanché, Minister of Tourism, interviewed by Stefano Zurlo at ‘The Prince’s meetings’, at the Grand Hotel Principe di Piemonte in Viareggio (Lucca).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

