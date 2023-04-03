During a multitudinous act with the organization of the candidate for deputy Luis “Tiki” González Vaesken, List 1 Option 4, in Presidente Franco, during the tour of the colorado presidential candidates over the weekend to Alto Paraná, the candidates of List 1 focused their speeches towards this challenge which both had already launched at the start of their respective campaigns.

The generation of thousands of jobs in the short, medium and long term is a promise that both the presidential candidate Santiago Peña and the candidate for Governor, César “Landy” Torres, carry on their shoulders as a promise to be fulfilled immediately as soon as They assume national and regional power on August 15.

In fact, “Landy” Torres had given this detail as an example in his management as mayor of Santa Rita, pointing out that only the management and credibility of the authorities can make the companies that will give this job opportunity land in Alto Paraná. thousands of young people

The Colorado candidate for governor had admitted that Alto Paraná needs the creation of some 10,000 jobs per year for young people who are going to school and preparing to enter the university, and ratified this weekend that he will deal with it, with responsibility and with the certainty that only thus can the numbers of poverty and extreme poverty be reduced.

Santi Peña also spoke on the subject and promised to be the support of “Landy” Torres from the presidency of the Republic, so that the next governor can achieve his goals. “With César Landy Torres we were in Presidente Franco to talk with his people and make the commitment that we are going to work tirelessly to promote a great jobs revolution,” Peña said to the applause of the people.