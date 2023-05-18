Santi Peña proposed to Lula the total renegotiation of Itaipu

Write: Luis Allen.

Once the crisis was almost over due to the denunciation of an alleged “electoral fraud” by Payo Cubas and a sector of the opposition, the president-elect Santi Peña made his first international contact, traveling to Brasilia on May 16 to meet with Lula da Silva in the Planalto palace, and talk about a possible total renegotiation of the Itaipu Treaty, not only its Annex C as initially planned since August 15, when the new Paraguayan head of state takes office.

Paraguayan Cubas used social networks very well not only to incite the masses, putting the post-electoral process in jeopardy, but also more calmly requested with a video from prison that his followers desist from the street protests, seeing that the blockade of Eusebio Ayala avenue in front of the Electoral Justice, was already commanded by groups of indigenous people who were protesting the lack of assistance from the Government, but they were threatened by the police who were going to proceed to evict them from the public highway to guarantee the free movement of vehicles .

On the same day of Payo’s manifesto to the public asking to stop the demonstrations against the alleged “electoral fraud”, the president-elect Santi Peña met in Brasilia with the Brazilian head of state, Lula da Silva, with whom they discussed various issues of the relationship bilateral, including the Mercosur-European Union agreement, but especially the upcoming renegotiation of the Itaipu Treaty, specifically Annex C on the financial benefits of the binational plant and the possibility of selling energy at market price.

Peña suggested the possibility of advancing not only on the financial issue of the great binational dam, but also hinted at the feasibility of a total renegotiation of the Treaty, to bring a monumental work that is already 50 years old but in tune with the new times. It needs an update in its main statutory document for the benefit of the two countries and mainly Paraguay.

It was the president-elect’s first trip abroad, starting with Brazil, a country with which negotiations on Itaipu should begin on the 50th anniversary of the Treaty, almost coinciding with the inauguration of the new Paraguayan head of state, on August 15. .

The new Colorado-Chartist government has the responsibility of promoting a good negotiation for our country, which is why the same expressions of Peña are relevant upon his return from Brasilia, stating that “nothing prevents us from reviewing the entire treaty and the other annexes, As has been done in the past, we are not limited to just this, we have to see what role this great binational enterprise will play.”

It has always been said that a good negotiation goes through the recognition of Brazil to apply the market price to electricity belonging to Paraguay, as well as about the free disposal of energy and its sale to third countries in addition to the Brazilian partner, which currently prevents the 1973 Treaty.

The anti-chartist caucus

After calling into question the reliability of the electoral system with the electronic voting machines, alleging a massive “fraud”, the sensible attitude of Payo Cubas in calling for calm to the hosts of the National Crusade does not prevent the continued doubt of the real determination of the “payismo” to join the proposal to form an anti-Cartist caucus in Congress, both in the Senate and in the Chamber of Deputies.

It is that there is a kind of suspicion in a large part of the opposition arch about the line that Payo Cubas and his people could adopt in relation to carrying out a strong control over the Colorado-Chartist government, in alliance with the other opposition forces, including dissident republicans linked to to Abdism, currently in marked decline.

It is that starting with the liberals, there is also no full security that all of its senators and deputies adopt a position of firm opposition to Santi Peña and the orders coming from the Patrón HC.

Cubas should have a leading role in the opposition based on its almost 700,000 votes that practically served to prevent the Coalition from winning on April 30. But the great doubt persists as to whether he will really establish himself as an opposition leader, or if he will lend himself to granting Santi Peña governance, building bridges with the red bench, even more so when it is also known that Chartism could have a strong counterweight with the legislators related to the still current leadership of Marito Abdo, coming from Fuerza Republicana.

The Peña government will require firm measures with the accompaniment of Congress, to balance the macroeconomy and thus reduce the fiscal deficit, but it will still have to show more firmness to attract private investment, especially foreign ones, in the field of legal security and defense institutionality, in order to reduce corruption and impunity in state activity with ramifications in the private sector.

The big question is whether Santi will display enough political waist to achieve greater independence from the orders of his Patron, the Colorado incumbent Horacio Cartes.

HC continues to be threatened by more judicial measures from the United States, such as a possible request for extradition, but up to now his behavior is being observed by the US government to influence Peña’s management.

For now, Cartes himself announced that he will not intervene much to condition the appointments that the new president will make in his executive staff, but it can be expected from now on that the trend is to elect ministers and other senior positions that come from the court circle. Horacio’s confidence, because, according to Santi, “there are good technicians with ANR affiliation”, which is the first condition announced above a good professional qualification, thus resurfacing the most criticized remnants of the Stronista dictatorship .

The power that is of HC

The resounding victory of the ANR on April 30 confirmed to Horacio Cartes the continuity of his factual power, despite the North American pressure on his business. The refusal to grant him a visa in July was followed by the victory in the red internship in December, and the annulment of participation in the financial system of the United States was followed by the overwhelming appreciation of the electorate in the general elections, which speaks clearly that Chartism has its roots very firm both in citizen sentiment and in the economy, even with the financial impediment for the ANR after its leader was disqualified from obtaining loans in the legal banking market in our country and abroad.

The expectation is spreading to see what will be the way to live together between HC and the United States from now on, taking into account that the North American power can also analyze if it is convenient for it to have Cartes as an “ally”, within the perspective of its interests to world level. This is the case of Taiwan, with Santi Peña’s announcement of the continuity of the relationship with the “rebel” island of China, which will have been welcomed by Washington and was already noted as a point in favor of Horacio in his wrestling with the US anti-laundering, anti-drug and anti-tobacco smuggling agencies.

The proposal made by Santi now to Brazil to negotiate the entire Itaipu Treaty can also help Cartes to present himself to his neighbor as the key element to eventually reach a convenient arrangement for both parties in the binational plant, knowing that HC has large interests in the unimpeded continuation of tobacco trafficking across the border, which has always been by far its most profitable business but also a sticking point in Paraguayan-Brazilian relations.

Many experts have expressed their concern about leaving the Itaipu negotiation in the hands of Chartism, due to the obvious implications that HC’s tobacco business would have for the most convenient point of view for Brazilians to finally prevail in Itaipu, in exchange for leaving almost without obstacles the path of cigarette smuggling in the neighboring country for the benefit of border traffickers.

But what the United States wants is to end the transnational business of HC, including cigarette trafficking, which, as is known, is mostly directed to Brazil.

Just as the encrypted vote from the voting machines must be accepted by the polling station members practically blindly, with the categorical result in the elections that has been favorable for HC and the ANR, the United States must also accept Horacio, willingly or unwillingly, as an unexpected “strategic ally”, whenever it agrees in the first place to follow the orientation of the hegemonic power on the Taiwan issue, as it already did; reach an agreement with Lula on Itaipu “as soon as possible”, as Santi Peña already promised, to avoid unnecessary tensions between two fundamental allies in South America, and finally adopt a more collaborative position with Washington in the Latin American continental arena, where the left it roams freely and right-wing regimes such as Chartism are the exception.

One must take into account, for example, the favorable wink that Santi had launched a few days after winning the elections, when he surprised everyone by announcing a possible resumption of diplomatic relations with the Venezuelan dictatorial regime of the Bolivarian Nicolás Maduro, in a move typically linked to promote counterweights against US pressure on HC.

The fact that Santi Peña was received by Lula helped a lot to clear the way for the start of negotiations on Itaipu, but it also put international recognition of the president-elect on the table, despite allegations of electoral fraud. The observation missions of the OAS and the European Union have concluded that the elections were exemplary with some setbacks to be polished in the next elections, with which the new national authorities have been legitimized, so now it must be expected that citizen confidence returns towards the national electoral system, based on the use of electronic voting machines.

The interesting thing that can be rescued from all that has happened is that above the political vicissitudes and even the adverse electoral results for the opposition, there is the conviction well established in the public conscience that the best thing for the country is the strengthening of its institutions. , from the full validity of the Constitution, the legal system and the independence of Justice.

This will be put to the test very soon, in the event that Horacio Cartes himself is presented with both judicial and administrative proceedings, for his business in the tobacco sector and for accusations of money laundering or smuggling, and of bribery in political activity, denounced by none other than the leading world power.