Santi Peña visits Taiwan giving a Chartist “message” to the US

President-elect Santiago Peña met on July 12 in Taipei with the President of the Republic of China-Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, to reaffirm cooperation between the two nations within the framework of a diplomatic relationship that has now celebrated its 66th anniversary.

Write: Luis Allen.

During his visit to Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates, Santi Peña left a clear message of alignment with the United States on the world scene, but the president-elect was the instrument for Horacio Cartes to send the message that his exercise of true power is beneficial of the North American claims in its bid with communist China, with the aim of avoiding a greater presence of the Asian power in Latin America.

The seizure of power by Horacio Cartes is being carried out in a meticulous and accelerated manner, even before the inauguration of August 15, with the appointment of legislators related to Chartism in the key control bodies over Justice, such as the Council of the Magistracy that appoints the judges, and the Jury for the Trial of Magistrates (JEM), which carries out its judgment if the case warrants.

It is clear that HC sees it as its priority to launch two messages at the same time, one internally and the other internationally, which implicitly bear the stamp of what will be the presidency of Santi Peña, who will govern from the Palacio de López in matters related to the general administration of the country, but in practice subject to the last word of the Patron in the most critical matters where the fate of the single Chartist regime could be at stake.

On the one hand, the image is given that Santi Peña will be reduced to complying with the orders of the Patron but keeping the forms through parliamentary majorities with the sum of the votes of the ANR and a part of the “rented” opposition. Simultaneously, the continuity of the international position desired by the USA will be fulfilled, such as the relationship with Taiwan and not with communist China, in addition to the critical position against the Maduro regime in Venezuela, which distances the Chartist regime from any agreement with Russia. or Iran, which are also considered enemies of the Americans.

But for this, the requirement of complying with the ritual of internal power control is necessary. And among the priority aspects is undoubtedly, as a logical consequence of the legislative majority of the ANR together with votes of opponents co-opted by Chartism, the next chapter currently underway in the progress on the Judiciary and the Prosecutor’s Office, in order to preserve HC from investigations such as the one suggested by the Bicameral Commission made up of the anti-Cartoon majority in the previous Senate, and also by the North American embassy, ​​but which the former attorney general Sandra Quiñónez never dared to promote and which fell on the backs of the new prosecutor Emiliano Rolon.

There comes an extremely complicated and dangerous scenario for Paraguayan democracy, in terms of not only using the Judiciary based on Chartist interests, but also promoting the “culture” of corruption and impunity with even greater force. , as a way of adding favorable loyalties to the only leader, who could hinder as much as possible the process of punishment in the judicial estates for those accused by the Prosecutor’s Office in serious crimes, such as drug trafficking and money laundering, in exchange for obedience to the Patron’s mandates HC, what would already be happening at this time with Senator Erico Galeano, whose impeachment was delayed in the Upper House in obvious obedience to some order from the Quincho of power.

The “adored” Don Horacio

The Cartista senator Hernán Rivas, who already as a deputy had integrated the Jury for the Prosecution of Magistrates (JEM) without having a lawyer’s degree, after being unanimously elected by his peers as head of the judging body for magistrates and prosecutors, told the press without blushing in the slightest: “I adore Don Horacio,” as if he were his god of politics.

The comments strike at this phrase that sounds like a servile submission to the Patron on the part of a senator of the Nation, but the fact that Rivas is sitting in the JEM as a judge of judges only because he will be fully obedient to who put him there, that is HC.

It is the deplorable consequence and the immediate result of the single Chartist party, where the main political actors are characters who could well stage a ridiculous operetta, starting with a Congress for the most part of a very low intellectual level with honorable exceptions, and continuing with the trend already known in previous periods to put individual or group interest first, over the general interest of the nation.

In reality, we are in the presence of what was already feared would happen with Chartism becoming factual and legal power, which undoubtedly augurs the subordination of the institutions to the orders of the Patron HC, in a situation very similar to a return to the Stronista dictatorship in practice, beyond the continuity of a facade democracy, on paper.

What comes from now on will depend as much on the reaction capacity of a serious opposition and not accommodated to the wishes of the strong man, mainly in civil society rather than in political parties, due to the fact that traditional groups such as the ANR and a part of liberalism, are now at the service of the Chartist plan of takeover, where anti-chartist dissent is greatly diminished given the predominance of Chartism in the government with the auction of perks at full speed, and with the other opposition groups very divided or also tempted by the honeys launched to join the HC single project.

The Authentic Radical Liberal Party (PLRA), the traditional main fighter against the Stronista dictatorship and in the democratic era as an indispensable counterweight to power, now sees itself threatened by a sector co-opted by Chartism, as seen in the last voting for the tables directives of the chambers of Congress and in the parliamentary representations for the control bodies of the Judiciary, which contributed to the lack of opposition unity to successfully confront the red “roller” and achieve some “leaks” in the ANR that allow the counterweight to Chartist power.

The liberal convention convened for Sunday, August 6 will be of vital importance to know the direction that the PLRA, the main opposition party, will finally take.

The opposition division, which already contributed in the elections for a resounding defeat of the Concertación, is in the very genesis of the Chartist unicato, to which is added the little capacity of the outgoing president Marito Abdo to put together a strong red dissidence that will face it. to HC and its claim to reach the sum of factual and legal political power in the Republic.

Immediately afterwards, the situation already alerted by several analysts could occur, that Horacio will seek to accommodate the Constitution to his interests, with the possible search for presidential re-election that allows him to return to the presidency of the country, as a way of shielding himself from the possibility always latent of some move against him from the United States.

An idea of ​​the Chartist pretense of concentration of power is also given by the project to unite Customs with the SET to form a single direction of tax revenue, as well as the formation of the Ministry of Economy and Finance, as an instance to carry out management fiscal that leads to decision-making with the sole purpose of Chartist predominance also in general economic activity, which has put a large part of the national business community on alert.

A lot will depend on the attitude that Santi Peña assumes with the “pen”, since he will have to choose between being a simple “secretary” of the strong man or becoming a president with real power that until now he does not possess, and his sad role as not to be taken into account in Chartist strategic decisions, as has happened with his ignored request to Erico Galeano to submit to Justice.

The message abroad

Another great sample of the way in which the Peña government will be managed can be known through the successive “dropper” appointments of the future members of the cabinet of ministers, which in some cases, such as in the Education portfolio, would have been chosen for technical ability more than for a political curriculum, after being elected a very competent person judging by his professional background, since he is a recognized technical pedagogue such as Luis Ramírez.

But, strikingly, very important names still need to be known in the most sensitive areas of the fight against drug trafficking (Senad), money laundering (Seprelad), the fight against corruption and, in general, all the complicated framework of combating smuggling and control over the informal economy or black money.

What it is about now is to position the Chartist regime on the international scene, after some blunders by Peña himself at the request of his boss HC, such as the announcement to bring the Paraguayan embassy in Israel back to Jerusalem, or to reopen the relationship with the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela, in both cases in direct collision with the North American government of Joe Biden.

But the visit of Santi Peña as president-elect to both the United Arab Emirates and Taiwan represents a favorable nod to the positions of the United States on the international scene, in the Middle East and Asia, which indicates a turn by HC towards an alignment that in turn, allows it to coexist without major shake-ups with the power of the North, at a time when with the decline in the influence of Russia and Iran, the Continental Chinese regime increasingly assumes a predominant position in some Latin American countries , even threatening North American hegemony on the continent.

The last Mercosur summit held in Puerto Iguazú was attended by Santi Peña, in what became another significant presence of the president-elect as his first official presentation to his other future regional colleagues, this time accompanying Marito Abdo in his farewell with the other presidents.

Peña had to bow his head when Marito made a strong attack against the Venezuelan dictatorship, to which is now added the position he has also assumed to assure Taiwan “5 years of friendship and cooperation”, which constitutes a formidable challenge to the Chinese communist claim to establish a free trade pact with Mercosur, which is not possible now considering the close Paraguayan-Taiwanese relationship.

The fact is that the Beijing regime demands that Asunción break with Taipei in order to move from the talks to the signing of the treaty that will give rise to the broad economic and commercial agreement between China and the South American bloc, even speeding up the other candidate, the European Union, for the establishment of a free trade system with another economic power and Mercosur.

The great unknown is for the moment what attitude Washington will assume in its declared purpose of promoting the fight against corruption and impunity in Paraguay, knowing that the Chartist regime will gamble all or nothing in defense of the Patron in the courts, so as not to then allow the Americans to come up with the idea of ​​taking action with a hypothetical request for the extradition of HC.

The question that remains is whether the Joe Biden government will tolerate the consolidation of the HC’s ultra-defense Chartist system, or will it turn to promoting a stronger government of Santi Peña, supporting its greater independence from the Patron. For now it is an unanswered question, and only time will tell.

