Home » Santiago Alarcón reacts to the uproar over James Rodríguez’s restaurant
News

Santiago Alarcón reacts to the uproar over James Rodríguez’s restaurant

by admin
Santiago Alarcón reacts to the uproar over James Rodríguez’s restaurant

The new restaurant James Rodriguez, Arrogante, It has generated all kinds of opinions on social networks, especially on Twitter. Through this social network, different dynamics have been carried out that refer to this establishment, to which the Colombian actor Santiago Alarcón decided to join.

Be sure to read: This is how Anuel AA sounds singing vallenato from ‘Los Inquietos’

James Rodriguez He goes ahead with his personal projects, while he defines his sports career. His premature departure from Olympiakos He left several questions, such as the real reason he left, since there was a lot of speculation about this because it was said that it was a personal problem, while others associate it with an incident at the bank.

While this is still in the air, the Colombian player continues with his personal issues, including his business in Colombia and in other parts of the world. On this occasion, the same player announced on his social networks that he will open a new restaurant in the country’s capital.

Through his social networks, James showed what will be an appetizer for his new Italian food store, which will be called ‘Arrogant’and that it is seen as a modern space, as well as different, in the surroundings of a city like Bogotá, which has a great variety of gastronomic offer.

See also  The Beijing News - Good News, Endless

You may also like

At Luppi a spring afternoon with lots of...

Sampedrana commune prioritizes road works with neighborhood road...

Due to works, they will close the lane...

Tighten the “safety valve”, Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law...

A competition for those who care about the...

Afghanistan again became a hotbed of terrorism, leaked...

Six pre-Columbian pieces that were in the US...

Performance, the report of the Technical Commission on...

Grasp of Constitution – Naibaat

At Palazzo d’Avalos “The paths of memory” in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy