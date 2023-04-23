Santiago Alarcón reacts to the uproar over James Rodríguez’s restaurant

The new restaurant James Rodriguez, Arrogante, It has generated all kinds of opinions on social networks, especially on Twitter. Through this social network, different dynamics have been carried out that refer to this establishment, to which the Colombian actor Santiago Alarcón decided to join.

James Rodriguez He goes ahead with his personal projects, while he defines his sports career. His premature departure from Olympiakos He left several questions, such as the real reason he left, since there was a lot of speculation about this because it was said that it was a personal problem, while others associate it with an incident at the bank.

While this is still in the air, the Colombian player continues with his personal issues, including his business in Colombia and in other parts of the world. On this occasion, the same player announced on his social networks that he will open a new restaurant in the country’s capital.

Through his social networks, James showed what will be an appetizer for his new Italian food store, which will be called ‘Arrogant’and that it is seen as a modern space, as well as different, in the surroundings of a city like Bogotá, which has a great variety of gastronomic offer.