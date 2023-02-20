Julian Andres Santau

The Tour of Andalusia culminated where the cyclist Tadej Pogacar was crowned champion after the route of the last stage of 184 kilometers between the towns of Otura and Alhaurín de la Torre. The great news for the country had to do with the excellent performance of Santiago Buitrago from Bahrain, who managed to finish on the podium.

The Colombian did such a good job that he not only finished in third place, but also helped his teammate Mikel Landa to second overall.