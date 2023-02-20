Home News Santiago Buitrago achieved podium in Vuelta a Andalucía
News

Santiago Buitrago achieved podium in Vuelta a Andalucía

by admin
Santiago Buitrago achieved podium in Vuelta a Andalucía

Julian Andres Santau

The Tour of Andalusia culminated where the cyclist Tadej Pogacar was crowned champion after the route of the last stage of 184 kilometers between the towns of Otura and Alhaurín de la Torre. The great news for the country had to do with the excellent performance of Santiago Buitrago from Bahrain, who managed to finish on the podium.

The Colombian did such a good job that he not only finished in third place, but also helped his teammate Mikel Landa to second overall.

See also  Analysis: Meng Wanzhou's return to China covers up the truth with CCP's sensational propaganda | Huawei | Canada | China-US Relations

You may also like

Paulina Vega revived emotional memory of the Carnival...

6 ways to provide well-being to pets at...

Regulatory representatives of the State Food and Drug...

Corpamag reported that the Palangana Landfill is completely...

“Love” is inseparable, “marriage” is loyal “love master”...

In the grave of Darío Gómez there is...

Deaths from torrential rains rise to 36 in...

Hainan Power Thousands of Miles to Rescue |...

Mbappé and Messi save Galtier and PSG’s skin

Daniel Quintero sympathizes with reporter attacked in marches

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy