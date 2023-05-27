Santiago Buitrago conquered the queen of the Giro

Julian Andres Santa

Colombian cyclists continue to obtain outstanding results in the main cycling competitions in the world and in this case the protagonist was Santiago Buitrago, after having conquered the queen stage of the Giro d’Italia, staying with the victory in fraction number 19 after a journey of 184 kilometers between Langarone and Three Peaks of Lavaredo.

sacrifice award

Already at the finish line and after having raised his arms to the sky as a sign of victory, this was expressed by the 23-year-old Bogota rider. “I am very happy for this victory. It came at the right moment of this Giro d’Italia. It was being a very tough race and winning in the Tres Cima de Laveredo is the payment for the work and the sacrifice I made to be in the Giro d’Italia”.

Highlight teamwork

“It is also deserved for the team because every day we sacrifice a lot to seek the best results. Getting another victory here is tremendous motivation and knowing that all the preparation paid off”.

emotional definition

Regarding the exciting definition in the last kilometers, this is how Santiago Buitrago described the moment. “I knew that Derek Gee was the strongest and I had him as a reference. My director was telling me to try to keep it from a distance, with a kilometer and a half to go I decided to give it my all to the finish line. He was very tough”.

General ranking

1. Geraint Thomas 81 h 55 min 47 s

2. Primoz Roglic a 26 s

3. João Almeida at 59 s

4. Damiano Caruso a 4 min 11 s

5. Eddie Dunbar a 4 min 53 s

Colombia and its victories in the Giro

With Buitrago’s victory, there are already 34 times that Colombians have won a stage in the Giro d’Italia. The ranking is led by Fernando Gaviria with five wins, followed by Nairo Quintana, Lucho Herrera and Esteban Chaves with three each. In this list, names such as Egan Bernal, Rigoberto Urán, Martín Emilio Cochise Rodríguez and Oliverio Rincón, among others, also stand out.

Given:

In the general classification, Einer Rubio is the best Colombian located, being in box 11, seven minutes and 40 seconds behind the leader, while Santiago Buitrago is 12th, 10 minutes and three seconds away.