Santiago Peña, the economist who retained power for the Colorado Party of Paraguay

Smiling and friendly, the right-wing economist Santiago Peña, elected president of Paraguay this Sunday by a wide margin, managed to retain power for the Colorado Party, despite its strong divisions, amid accusations of corruption against its main leaders.

At 44 years old, this was the first time that Peña participated in a national election. His only previous experience had been when in 2017 he lost the presidential nomination in the Colorado primaries against the current president Mario Abdo.

Tall and athletic, Peña is seen as a technocrat with a brilliant academic career but little political experience.

His entry into politics came from the hand of former president Horacio Cartes (2013-18), today sanctioned by the United States as “significantly corrupt”, who affiliated him with the Colorado Party and had him as Minister of Economy.

To attack him, his adversaries call him “the secretary of Cartes.”

But he seems unaffected. “He is someone very serene, his tranquility is impressive,” one of his collaborators told AFP.

Studies and family of Santiago Peña

In the living room of his elegant house in Asunción, his photos are displayed embracing his wife Leticia Ocampos, whom he married when they were teenagers after she became pregnant. In addition to that son, now 26 years old, the couple has a 17-year-old girl.

«I was a father at 17 years old. It was a hard time in life. It was not planned, but it led me to build on very solid principles of commitment, responsibility, honesty, integrity, knowing that there are people who depend on you. And without realizing it, at the age of 17 I began to develop a vocation for service”, he assured.

Peña remembers that the families of both helped them and that his father encouraged him to continue studying. He also acknowledges the support of his mother and his two older brothers.

Thus, he was able to go to Columbia University in New York and worked for a time for the International Monetary Fund. He was also part of the board of the Central Bank of Paraguay.

He says that during the electoral campaign he received “great family support.” “I have a wonderful family nucleus that has accompanied me, which has supported me throughout this period,” she commented in an interview with AFP.

He rejects the legalization of abortion because it seems to him “the easiest, a shortcut.” And he declares himself determined to defend the family “in its traditional composition: mother, father and children.”

Taiwan, Jerusalem, employment, dictatorship

Peña has said that he will preserve diplomatic relations with Taiwan, despite the questioning of productive sectors, especially agribusiness and livestock, which ask to open exports to China.

He also assured that he is united by “a huge bond of brotherhood with Israel” and he intends to move the Paraguayan embassy to Jerusalem again, a measure that Cartes had taken at the end of his government in line with Donald Trump and that the current president Mario Abdo reversed. .

Although he did not present a government program during the campaign, one of his main promises was the creation of 500,000 jobs.

And in a country that suffered one of the longest dictatorships in Latin America, that of Alfredo Stroessner (1954-89), he has been criticized for declaring that he brought “stability” to the country.

“I think Stroessner is breaking the cycle of political instability,” he told AFP. “Unfortunately, many freedoms and human rights were curtailed, under the pretext of stability,” he completed.

