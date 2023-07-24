Santiago Roncagliolo and his recent work

The Peruvian writer talks about his most recent book, The year the devil was born (Seix Barrall, 2023).

jamie garba

In his latest novel, El año en que nació el demonio (Seix Barral, 2023), Santiago Roncagliolo, a Peruvian narrator and screenwriter based in Barcelona, ​​narrates the story in which an event blamed on evil forces leads the bailiff of the Holy Inquisition, Alonso Morales, to explore the physical nooks and crannies of the city, as well as the mental and moral ones of the protagonists. Roncagliolo, winner of awards such as the Alfaguara (2006) and the Independent Foreign Fiction Prize (London, 2011) delves into the origin, motives and interpretations of this book.

You have explored Peru from different perspectives and times. Is this tour born from having left your country years ago, or does it appeal to a different interest? My first books had a lot of roots from my life in Peru. What happens is that at some point I noticed that I had already been away for a long time, more time outside than inside. I could no longer be a writer who pretended to portray Peru, however, it continues to be part of my memories and my world. My latest books talk about the identity of someone who feels that his country is this language; Any place where Spanish is spoken is my home.

You go from Peru to a Latin American X-ray…

The cultural homogeneity of Latin America is the greatest in the world. No other territory speaks the same language and has a culture that comes from such similar elements and faces such similar problems. I try to write stories that are faithful to my memories, to what moves me and to the scenarios where I handle myself best. My identity has become very difficult for myself to understand. Sometimes I think it’s a problem, because we live in a time where everyone knows what their identity is. It’s complicated for me. They look at me as something different and it is because you are something different in every place. I try to write to create a place to inhabit, a space where things make sense and I can live, and in that place I see that everyone who understands this language can live comfortably and feel at home. This is right now my country.

In your last two books, I read a frontal criticism of the Church, in which the theme of good versus evil is intertwined. Why are you interested in these contrasts?

Good versus evil is a subject that has always interested me. I’ve seen people do horrible things for good reasons, and I think the worst evil is done when you think you have a good reason for it. We tend to believe that the monsters are outside and that they are others, that we are the good ones. That’s what my characters believe at the beginning and usually at the end they realize that they are monsters too. I want the reader to question if he is not also a monster, and if those monsters are perfectly human and understandable, if they become monsters because of things as universal as the need for love, the thirst for justice… things that we all feel. The thriller serves me for that moral reflection. I don’t want it to be just a story where a detective discovers the killer. The moral complexity in the thriller is greater. I am interested in playing with the genre to talk about these challenges of moral complexity. Life is not as easy as you are good and others are bad.

The year the devil was born seems to me your most ambitious work. Its literary structure is monumental, documentary and creatively speaking. I imagine how complex it must have been to maintain the balance and order of the context, language and history. What was the genesis of the novel and how did you construct it?

Photo: Planet of Books

I originally intended to do a contemporary story about how women are still treated today. I always explore the fears and the figures that cause us terror.

The witch was the misogynistic creation to blame women even for violence against themselves.

I thought of a story that would play metaphorically with that, however, I began to investigate and became obsessed until I discovered that from the origin of witches I could tell the story of the entire Latin American society.

I imagine that the viceroyalty was a good opportunity to do so, considering that more has been narrated from the academic and historical perspectives. This novel is very fat because it is a world with little narration.

How is it that no one counted the total anarchy in which they lived? Why didn’t they tell us about that world? In the viceroyalties the viceroy would arrive with all his retinue and it never occurred to anyone that this was unfair.

The inquisition controlled that the “correct” ideas circulated through society. Any manifestation of individual thought or creation could lead to thoughts that were not foreseen by the system.

The more I wrote, the more it seemed to me that I was talking about the 21st century. Just like that, because although the novel is read in its chronology, there are numerous parallels with the present: racism, class distinction, machismo, political mediocrity.

The world of centuries ago seems barbaric to us, however, it seems that we are located in the same place.

In your novels there is a lot of irony and you seriously address tough issues with which not a few sectors could feel attacked…

I am not anti-religious. Many of the people I have most admired are priests. I have seen the power of their faith in prisons, for example. I come from a family whose term seems strange to many: left-wing Catholics. I have never thought that being Catholic means being conservative.

I believe in things bigger than us, which transcend us and which can be called God. That’s what interests me. Religion deals with the unknown and with death.

Religion does that, comfort you in the face of what transcends and you don’t understand. Telling the atrocities of the Church is only telling our story. Writing about the atrocities that the state has committed does not mean that you want to abolish it. I don’t feel like provoking, this is my culture.

