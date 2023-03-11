Home News Santiago will experience the pilgrimage of the Lord of Divine Mercy – breaking latest news
In the Santiago parish, in the Loja canton, the program of festivities in honor of the Lord of Divine Mercy is ready, one of the most popular religious activities —for 20 years— because it brings together thousands of parishioners.

First day

The activities will take place on April 15 and 16 of this year, with a variety of religious, cultural, and productive programs, among others.

Orlando Pineda Ochoa, coordinator of the pilgrimage of the Lord of Divine Mercy, affirmed, exclusively to Diario Crónica, that the festivities (April 15) begin at 10:00 a.m. with confessions; 11:00 am the field mass in the chapel of the Jindo sector (km 15 via Loja-Cuenca); at 12:00 pm the pilgrimage “Walking Together” with the Lord of Divine Mercy will begin to the Cenén neighborhood, where there will also be a mass; then they will visit other sectors until they arrive, at approximately 5:00 p.m., at the main church of the parish. During the journey they will have the accompaniment of the Band of the Municipality of Loja.

“With the presence of the image in the parish, the traditional field mass will be held again. At the end, the walkers will be served a dinner donated by the devotees. At night there will be cultural events: presentation of dance groups and night of lights, burning of the castle, music and more, ”he said.

Second

The president of the Santiago Parish Government, Mery Montoya Lozano, added that the festivities continue on Sunday, April 16 in the morning with the inauguration and exhibition of the Santiago cultural and productive parish fair; In the event they will develop different contests, among them, the productive horse, “whose purpose is to encourage the production of our land,” she mentioned, and at the same time there will be the presentation of a dance group. (YO)

Given

In the coming days they will announce the time, place and number of buses that will transport the faithful from Loja to Santiago and vice versa.

They estimate that, in the pilgrimage of this 2023, there will be more than 4,000 to 5,000 pilgrims.

